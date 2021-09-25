CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Day! Beer Selection and Score Prediction…

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

Great Lakes Octoberfest and Sierra Nevada Octoberfest. This defense is great, our offense will figure it out. "A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives." - Jackie Robinson.

www.tigernet.com

Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Selected To Host The 2022 ACC Championship Games

The legendary Atlantic Coast Conference just announced plans to return to the Queen City next year to hold the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship at Charlotte’s Truist Field. The Charlotte Knights and the ACC have agreed on the tournament dates of May 24th-29th. Earlier summer, the 2021 tournament packed the stands...
CHARLOTTE, NC
chatsports.com

Game day beer picks: Syracuse vs. Liberty

Certainly you enjoyed a celebratory beer or two after the Syracuse Orange football team got back on the winning side of things last weekend. But another weekend means another chance at joy — or disappointment. Whatever happens vs. Liberty on Friday night, you’ll probably need a beverage to accompany you on that journey.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Game Day

Everyone put on your orange and get excited to see the Tigers play a quality opponent. But also remember what DJ and his family are going through. Lift them up today, I will pray for the peace of God to fill DJ’s heart.
SPORTS
azdesertswarm.com

Oregon expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction

After being stunned by NAU, the Arizona Wildcats (0-3) will try to snap their 15-game losing streak on Saturday against the No. 3 Oregon Ducks in Eugene. The Ducks (3-0) have wins over Fresno State, Ohio State and Stony Brook so far. We wanted to know more about them before kickoff, so we caught up with Adam Chimeo of our sister site AddictedToQuack.com to get some more insight.
ARIZONA STATE
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Minnesota Twins: Live scoring updates

Detroit Tigers (75-81) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-87) Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander 2-3, 4.10 ERA) vs. Twins TBD. MONDAY AFTERNOON SCRUM:Why Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox stormed the field: 'It wasn't intentional'. DECISION...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final score predictions for Bengals vs. Bears

The Cincinnati Bengals enter Week 2 with a 1-0 record and facing their first road game of the season against a Chicago Bears team hungry to right the ship after starting the season with a loss. To the Bengals’ credit, the team — and especially the offense — started faster...
NFL
Alliance Review

Selected faculty wear jerseys on game day

Minerva senior football players are participating in a new game-day tradition called My Jersey, Your Impact. For each home game, senior players select a school employee who has made an impact on them. They ask that individual to wear their jersey during the school day.
MINERVA, OH
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Selected for 11 TV Games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball will play 11 nationally televised games during the 2021-22 season, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. Six home games and five road contests have been selected, giving fans a chance to catch the Razorbacks in front of their home fans as well as in hostile territory. The Tennessee game on January 2, as well as the South Carolina game on January 16, will be both be flex optional, meaning they could be moved to ESPN2 7-10 days before the games tipoff.
BASKETBALL
ourcommunitynow.com

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-1) Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 3:35 pm EST and televised on ESPN2. I don't see Texas Tech winning their third straight over West Virginia.
TEXAS STATE
Dothan Eagle

Enterprise Select Soccer scores big at Peanut Classic

ESS 10 (12U boys) had a dominating performance through out the weekend winning all four of their matches and scoring a combined 28 goals and allowing 0. ESS 08 Red (14U boys) finished the tournament with a record of 3-1 and avenged their only loss by beating Gulfsouth SC 08 in the championship match in a penalty kick shootout. ESS 08 Red made all 5 of their shots to win it.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Buffalo Rumblings

Predict the Score! Week 4; Texans v Bills

Welcome back to the weekly contest where "close enough" can get you an immortal spot on the Wall of Winners! And that's exactly what Rumblings variant Covid20 did last week as their prediction of a 42-16 Bills victory was the closest to the actual 43-21 shellacking handed out by the home team. Covid20 also predicted that the Trubisky era would begin last week, so imagine my surprise when I returned from a bathroom break to see #10 lined up behind the Center. Lucky for me, the camera quickly panned to a shot of a healthy Josh Allen on the sidelines soaking in the soon-to-be victory after an MVP-worthy performance. COVID has been on top of it's game for over a year and a half, so it's only mildly surprising that it took the top spot on this site (again). Congratulations, you terrible, terrible disease.
NFL
tigernet.com

Fans win a game

Maybe the reason we prevailed over BC was the Fans. Playing in Death Valley at night is always worth a few points. BC played well at Missouri, only had 4 penalties. Last night they had 10 so crowd noise may have been a factor.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

BRIGHT SPOTS ... the screen pass to Pace and the wide pitch

Those plays worked so well. Re: BRIGHT SPOTS ... the screen pass to Pace and the wide pitch. IMHO, the pitch out play is a waste of time. Usually, the runner receiving the pitch has no blockers in front of him and is eaten up by the defense. It might yield one or two yards. Also, it increases the chance of the runner getting hurt, since he gets smacked pretty hard. It develops way too slowly. The D.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

I agree with coaches - DJ needs to play

I know this won’t be popular but DJ needs to keep playing. He gives us the best chance to win this year and next. Obviously he’s having a hard time transitioning from practice to game day but the only real solution for that is experience and giving him a shot. You can tell he’s getting more comfortable and is really trying (maybe trying too hard). We need to support him not ride his ### like a bunch of spoiled children.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Disappointing

I thought BC would do better in the running game but credit the Clemson defense and the crowd. With a win within reach, that last turnover was very painful to watch. Best of luck from here on out.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Lawrence exhibited the talent to pass Bryant as the starter.

Dabo made the change mid season. Dabo hasn’t become stupid over night. Neither has Tony. I’m 100% certain that DJ is the best QB at this time. We need to accept that as the case for now, even if the best isn’t quite good enough, and let the professional coaches handle this.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Dude in Section K...,

It’s my fault for being an optimistic, glass half full kinda guy but even someone like me can tolerate an occasional negative comment when things aren’t going our way. But Dude, after every, single play, I mean every one, the whole section K doesn’t need to hear your negative Nancy comments! I get it, we only got 4 yards on 1st down and we should’ve thrown a Hail Mary to Justin Ross. You are clearly Section K’s Coach in waiting and we are all hanging on your next color commentation. But some of us need a break. Maybe every other play, you could offer your expertise in a normal voice that only your neighbors can hear.
FOOTBALL

