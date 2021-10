The Formula 1 picks back up in Sochi this weekend as drivers get ready for the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. This week’s qualifying is set to be an unusual affair with a number of teams expected to take grid penalties due to engine changes heading into the race. While Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton remain the focus of the 2021 F1 drivers championship, it’s Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris of McLaren who are coming off a 1-2 victory in Monza last time out. How will the grid look Sunday in Sochi? We’ll find out as qualifying shakes out Saturday.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO