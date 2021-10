Approximately 60,000 cannabis convictions will be dismissed and sealed, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday, saying his office aimed to “reverse the injustices of drug laws.” “Dismissing these convictions means the possibility of a better future to thousands of disenfranchised people who are receiving this long-needed relief. It clears the path for them to find jobs, housing and other services that previously were denied to them because of unjust cannabis laws,” Gascón said in a statement. This initiative is part of a law, Assembly Bill 1793, that was passed in 2018 after the state legalized recreational marijuana. The bill...

