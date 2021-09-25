CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hemsworth shares first Extraction 2 teaser

By Tom Percival
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Hemsworth made an appearance at Tudum, Netflix’s global fan event to talk about his upcoming action movie Extraction 2. Directed by former stuntman Sam Hargrave, Extraction debuted on Netflix in 2020 and went on to become the streaming services most-watched original film ever. It was inevitable then that Netflix...

