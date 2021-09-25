Rick Barker | Facts Are Troublesome Things
As terrible and shameful as the events in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6 were, I literally shake my head in disbelief when people on the left compare it to 9/11, where just under 3,000 people were killed outright and another 6,000 were injured and those numbers obviously don’t even count the many firefighters, police and other rescue personnel who died later on from breathing in the toxic dust of the collapsed World Trace Center buildings.signalscv.com
