Carrie Underwood Shares ‘Favorite Time of Year’ in Upbeat New Christmas Song [Listen]
Fall has only just begun, but that doesn't mean that Carrie Underwood is waiting to celebrate the Christmas season... and all of the things that come along with it. Underwood gave fans a taste of winter a little early with her release of the upbeat new song, "Favorite Time of Year." Throughout the holiday song, Underwood sings about the things that make the season so special, including decorations, sweet treats and wrapping up in a blanket to watch a classic movie.973thedawg.com
