Carrie Underwood Shares ‘Favorite Time of Year’ in Upbeat New Christmas Song [Listen]

By Courtney Carr
 8 days ago
Fall has only just begun, but that doesn't mean that Carrie Underwood is waiting to celebrate the Christmas season... and all of the things that come along with it. Underwood gave fans a taste of winter a little early with her release of the upbeat new song, "Favorite Time of Year." Throughout the holiday song, Underwood sings about the things that make the season so special, including decorations, sweet treats and wrapping up in a blanket to watch a classic movie.

country1025.com

Carrie Underwood Applauds Marching Band For Covering Her Song

Carrie Underwood saw that Ohio State’s marching band covered her song “Cowboy Casanova” at a recent football game, and she liked it. Carrie reacted to the post by the marching band on Twitter, saying “Awesome” with a clapping hands emoji. Ohio State posted along with a video of the band...
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Is ‘Feeling Strong’ in New Workout Pic

Carrie Underwood is hitting the gym and starting her week off right. And she’s showing off just how well her workout app—Fit52—works in an Instagram post. Carrie Underwood is notorious for being rock solid. Meaning she’s in amazing shape. She’s so passionate about fitness that she has her own athletic apparel line and workout app.
FITNESS
soundslikenashville.com

Kelly Clarkson Details Second Christmas Album, Shares New Song

Superstar singer and TV personality Kelly Clarkson is getting in the holiday spirit, sharing the details of a brand new Christmastime album. Titled When Christmas Comes Around and set for release on October 15, the project will mark her second holiday album, packed with new recordings and a few surprises.
MUSIC
Big Country 96.9

Walker Hayes Gets ‘Fancy Like’ Kesha With New Remix [Listen]

Walker Hayes’ infectious hit “Fancy Like” gets yet another boost with a feature from pop star Kesha on a remixed version of the song. The Billboard-charting song caught Kesha’s attention as a fun, relatable track. “This song speaks to me on a very deep level,” the singer shares on Twitter, describing herself as "a southern b---h who loves a Waffle House after a night at the dive bar n karaoke.”
MUSIC
KLAW 101

Keith Urban Shares Original Song ‘Crimson Blue’ From ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ [Listen]

Keith Urban has shared the official audio for "Crimson Blue," a track that appears in the finale of Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, which stars his wife, Nicole Kidman. "Crimson Blue" has a dream-like quality that mirrors the mysterious and often mind-bending limited series created by Hulu. Throughout the song, Urban sings about not being able to tell if he is an active participant in reality or trapped within himself:
MUSIC
Cat Country 102.9

Early Release of the List of My Favorite Christmas Songs

Let's get away from all the serious topics today and talk about something near and dear to my heart (and my ears). Christmas music. I ran across an article talking about the new Christmas album that the Pistol Annies are putting out. The Pistol Annies are Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley, and Miranda Lambert.
MUSIC
97.3 The Dawg

Top 40 Country Songs for October 2021

There's a new No. 1 song on the monthly Taste of Country list of country music's Top 40 songs. In fact, this is the first time this artist has ever topped the chart. Walker Hayes and "Fancy Like" are everywhere, making it difficult to argue its place on top. The No. 1 Hot Country Songs song is soon going to be an airplay chart-topper as well. Plus, the ToC staff sort of loves it, so that's good enough.
MUSIC
97.3 The Dawg

John Rich Explains Why He Defended Carrie Underwood Over Anti-Mask ‘Like’

John Rich wouldn’t necessarily call Carrie Underwood a friend. Sure, the two country music mainstays have seen each other backstage at various award shows and passed each other on the charts, but the Big & Rich hitmaker has never had any sort of lengthy conversation with her. But in August, when Underwood found herself being somewhat attacked for a social media "like" on Instagram that opposed school mask mandates in Nashville, Rich couldn’t stand by and be silent any longer.
MUSIC
97.3 The Dawg

Poll: What Country Album Are You Most Excited for in October of 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

The Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson performance of “Does He Love You” Prophecy

Enjoy watching Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson perform "Does He Love You" which became somewhat of a prophecy for Kelly's marriage to Reba's stepson . . . Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson performed Reba’s iconic hit song “Does He Love You” on September 23, 2002 for an episode of American Idol filmed in Las Vegas. Kelly is well known as the first winner of American Idol and remains a highly successful pop singer, TV show host and coach on The Voice TV Show. Ten years after this performance, Kelly Clarkson went on to marry Reba McEntire’s stepson (Brandon Blackstock) in 2013. Watch Reba and Kelly’s performance and discover the future irony of this duet performance below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Let’s Eat Grandma Share New Song “Hall of Mirrors”: Listen

Let’s Eat Grandma, the UK duo of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, are back with their first new music in three years. “Hall of Mirrors” follows 2018’s I’m All Ears, and it’s out now via Transgressive. The song comes with a video directed by El Hardwick. Watch it below. “I...
MUSIC
97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com

