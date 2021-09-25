CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Kills || Face The Shape Contest

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo promote the upcoming theatrical release of HALLOWEEN KILLS, Universal Pictures is hosting a once-in-a-lifetime contest where the winner gets to get killed by Michael Myers. Enter for your chance to win a trip for two to Los Angeles to be “killed” by Michael Myers (aka The Shape) on the set of your own Hollywood production. To be the lucky victim, record a video explaining why you are the biggest fan of the franchise and include your best horror scream.

