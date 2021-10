Pierre Gasly believes his added influence as a team leader at AlphaTauri can see the squad consistently running at the front next season. AlphaTauri won last year’s Italian Grand Prix with the Frenchman, and added a podium in Azerbaijan this season alongside a number of impressive results. Paired with rookie Yuki Tsunoda, Gasly has taken confidence from his position as the more experienced driver and has been trying to work out how to drive the team forward to compete with bigger names on a regular basis.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO