Bit2Me Raises $23.9M in Minutes Securing the Future of Spain’s Fastest Growing Exchange
Bit2Me, Spain’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has raised $20.9 million (20M EUR) following record-breaking public token sales involving its newly-launched Ethereum-based token, B2M. The amount was raised in three separate rounds, each of which saw sub-minute sellouts, as well as a result of interest from private networks and partners. Indeed, as token sales go, B2M is a contender for both the quickest exchange-token sale, and for the largest amount raised in under a minute.bitcoinist.com
