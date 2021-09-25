CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bit2Me Raises $23.9M in Minutes Securing the Future of Spain’s Fastest Growing Exchange

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBit2Me, Spain’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has raised $20.9 million (20M EUR) following record-breaking public token sales involving its newly-launched Ethereum-based token, B2M. The amount was raised in three separate rounds, each of which saw sub-minute sellouts, as well as a result of interest from private networks and partners. Indeed, as token sales go, B2M is a contender for both the quickest exchange-token sale, and for the largest amount raised in under a minute.

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Singapore Authority Gives Crypto Licenses To DBS And Australian Exchange

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has granted licenses to two companies to offer digital payment token services. The brokerage arm of DBS Bank received formal approval from Singapore’s principal financial regulator to provide crypto services. Australian cryptocurrency exchange Independent Reserve also received the same license under the Payment Services...
WORLD
TIME

How London Became a Global Center for Fintech and What U.S. Tech Hubs Can Learn From It

When Silicon Valley veteran Eileen Burbidge moved to London in 2004, it was only meant to be temporary. With more than a decade of experience at tech stalwarts including Apple , Sun Microsystems and Verizon Wireless, the Chicago native felt a stint in Europe might help advance her career back in the U.S. With no language barrier and an emerging software-development market, London was an obvious choice. She took on a job as product director for a newly launched startup named Skype.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

NFT Virtual Land Platform Prices Grow 42,000% in One Month

Plots of virtual land are being sold at staggering prices; some Next Earth NFTs in Vatican City have gone up as much as 42,000% in one month. These are not pieces of art or rare wines or antiques – these are pieces of digital real estate on a blockchain. In...
REAL ESTATE
bitcoinist.com

Ripple (XRP) Launches $250 Million Creator Fund To Bolster NFTs On XRPL

NFTs are now one of the most popular offerings in the crypto market. So it is no surprise to see the biggest projects in the industry jumping on the train to take advantage of the situation. This is the case with Ripple’s latest project. The launch of a new fund by the network is aimed towards creators is meant to bolster the adoption of NFT minting on the blockchain.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Banco Santander#Fastest Growing Exchange#B2m#Bit2me#Bit2me News#Bit2me Academy
New Haven Register

Learn Why Blockchain Is One of Today's Fastest Growing Technologies

We're well beyond the days when the blockchain was just a cool new fad. The blockchain is now powering everything from cryptocurrency (of course) to app stores, logistics, security, and much more. It's truly here to stay. That's a good thing for savvy entrepreneurs. The applications of the blockchain are...
COMPUTERS
bitcoinist.com

Spellfire Completes Seed Funding Round – Terranova, x21, Autonomy Capital Among Top Investors Onboard

Spellfire, a legendary card-based NFT game powered by Ethereum and incorporating some unique features, has successfully completed its seed funding round. Terranova, x21 and Autonomy Capital have led 360,000 USD investment into the project, with more investors eyeing spellfire’s incoming private round. Spellfire has some unique features which make it...
GAMBLING
bitcoinist.com

Europe Becomes The World’s Biggest Crypto Economy, Thanks To DeFi

According to a recent Chainalysis report, Central, Northern, and Western Europe (CNWE) have become the biggest crypto economy in the world. Over the last year, the region has received over $1 trillion worth of cryptocurrency, and this amount represents 25% of all global activity. CNWE ranked second in last year’s survey. However, the tremendous growth that started in July 2020 pushed Europe to the top this year.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
bitcoinist.com

EcoX Partners With CCTF Organizers to Host the Largest Blockchain Hacking Event So Far

With the increasing amount of cryptocurrency breaches and hacks occuring as the industry gets into mainstream adoption, cybersecurity experts lack low level expertise in the area. Crypto pioneers Endre (Silur) Abraham and David (six) Pethes called out to blockchain hackers to attend their 2-round competition, with the finals to take...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Phaeton Announces ESG Bond Exchange to Power Its Green Environmental Goals.

Phaeton, a decentralised ledger system, announced the launch of Phaeton ESG Bond Exchange powered by blockchain technology. The launch of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Bond fits well with Phaeton’s core ethos of using its technology to make a positive social impact. In addition, Phaeton is planning to take on the already crowded DeFi market with a new use case. While several DeFi protocols offer various payment solutions, such as lending and borrowing, Phaeton plans to serve a new market segment with its ESG Bonds.
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

LBank Global 2021 Dubai Conference Has Been Successfully Held on 29th Sep

On 29th Sep, LBank Global 2021 Dubai Conference has been successfully held at JW Marriott Marquis. Hundreds of guests around the world came to attend this big blockchain party, including blockchain enthusiasts from Dubai, the United States and countries in Europe, Africa, and other regions. During the conference, blockchain enthusiasts...
WORLD
bitcoinist.com

IOST & NFT-Japan Inc. Form Strategic Partnership, RIZIN FC Joins As An IOST’s Node

Theotex Group HD’s subsidiary & blockchain consulting company “NFT-Japan Inc.” and the pioneering, high-performance next-generation blockchain IOST have formed a strategic partnership to share their know-how and develop blockchain-based products and boost their ecosystem. In this partnership, RIZIN FIGHTING COLLECTION (RIZIN FC), which is operated by NFT-Japan INC. has also...
VIDEO GAMES
utahvalley360.com

No. 30 Fastest-Growing Companies: Jane

THE COMPANY A curated marketplace that brings small boutiques and big brands together to offer daily deals. BRIGHT SPOTS There’s nothing plain about this Jane. The Lehi business — and former UV50 Startup to Watch — transformed its market by uplifting both small sellers and big brands. It now has 635k followers on Instagram, did a staggering $246 million in revenue last year, and has created a dedicated fanbase.
LEHI, UT
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Platforms Start Pulling Out Of China Following The Ban

One by one crypto exchanges and other related platforms are starting to announce exit plans from the Chinese market following the nation’s ban. Crypto Platforms Like Biki, Feixiaohao, And BitMart Pull Out Of China Following The Nation’s Ban. A few days back, China announced a ban on all crypto-related transactions...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Faces Unprecedented Crisis – $30,000 Is Not That Far Away

The global markets are going down in recent weeks and bitcoin is one of the assets that took the biggest hit. The bitcoin price has plunged 15% in September and it shows no sign of recovering to $45,000, a key resistance. Bitcoin is now trading below its 21-week exponential moving average and this is considered by many a turn into a bear market. But now, investors have more than one thing to worry about.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

AGMH.O Announces Strategic Partnership With HighSharp, Makes Six-Month Commitment To Breaking $100M Sales Mark

Strategic partnership will enable AGMH.O hit the $100 million mark in sales within six months. China, September 27, 2021 – AGM Group Holdings Inc. (“AGMH”) (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on high-performance chip solutions, computing equipment, and fintech software services, announced that it entered into a six-month strategic cooperation agreement with HighSharp (Shenzhen Gaorui) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd (“HighSharp”), a renowned fabless integrated circuit designer that provides advanced semiconductor solutions for supercomputing hardware.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Hashbon Launches its Rocket to The DeFi Space: Hashbon Rocket CDEX-Platform is Officially Live

The crypto payment platform Hashbon FiRe (Finance Reinvented) has expanded its operation to decentralized finance (DeFi). With the growing market size of DeFi, crypto projects like Hashbon FiRe are jumping to provide average consumers and crypto enthusiasts with fully decentralized features of cross-chain token exchange and running liquidity pools at the first stage of newly launched MVP.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Ethernity raising £4.2m to support 'growing' 5G offer

Ethernet adapter and networking technology company Ethernity is raising £4.2m, it announced on Monday, to strengthen its balance sheet, support its growing 5G offering, and for general working capital. 1,256.68. 08:50 29/09/21. n/a. n/a. 1,920.18. 16:19 28/09/21. 0.00%. 0.00. The AIM-traded firm said the funds were being raised via a...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

China Crypto Ban: Crypto Exchange Huobi To Retire User Accounts

Top Crypto Exchange Huobi Global has said it will suspend all China-based user accounts later this year. The exchange said in an announcement on Sunday that it has discontinued account registration for new users in Mainland China. This event comes after China’s central bank intensifies its crackdown on crypto activities.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy