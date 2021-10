The 2021-22 NBA season is less than a month away but Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is not yet fully healthy. In his recent interview with COSMOTE TV, the Bucks forward opened up about the hyperextended left knee injury he suffered during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The issue kept Giannis out for Games and 6 of the series as Milwaukee closed it out against the Atlanta Hawks, but he was able to return in time for the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO