Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter were battling to avoid a thumping defeat as world number one Jon Rahm led from the front on the opening day of the 43rd Ryder Cup.Rahm was in inspired form alongside Sergio Garcia in the first foursomes match at Whistling Straits, holing from almost 60 feet on the fourth hole as the European pair took control against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.But it was an entirely different story in the final match as McIlroy and Poulter lost the first five holes to Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who covered that stretch in three under par.⛳️...

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO