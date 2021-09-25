Lease Agreement Template Free Word
Abandonment – If the tenant evacuates the premises unexpectedly before complying with the contractual conditions. Exit / Exit – The voluntary act of a tenant to leave the property before the end of the lease and without notifying the lessor. Applicable law – A general clause contained in a rental agreement, this notion makes it possible to say that the lease is governed by the local laws of the state. An official form used to verify tenants before signing a lease. Deposit – A payment of money made by tenants to a landlord at the beginning of the lease. Used to cover unexpected damages, missed rents and more. Landlords are required to return the deposit at the end of the lease if no deduction is required. Notice of Termination/Eviction – A written notice from the landlord to its tenants stating that the tenant must leave the tenancy by a specific date. Is only used if the tenant(s) have violated the rental agreement. By that date, the tenant(s) should have read the entire agreement at least once, discussed any questions or concerns regarding the terms contained in the document, and reached an agreement on those terms. As long as the parties are ready to conclude the binding contract, all parties should sign their names in the fields provided for this purpose in order to formally implement the agreement.
