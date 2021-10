Bruno Fernandes missed the last minute penalty to draw Manchester United level with Aston Villa today at home at Old Trafford. A hammer blow to their chances and a real opportunity missed to cement their pace at the top of the table. Instead their bitter rivals Manchester City have draw level with the Red Devils in the Premier League table. You just have to love the reaction from Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez to the crow after the Manchester United midfielder Fernandes blow it over the bar.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO