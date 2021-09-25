Northport High School baseball field named after long-time teacher and coach

The baseball field at Northport High School was renamed in honor of coach and teacher John DeMartini who has served the district for more than half a century.

While the baseball field hasn’t had an official name for 125 years, it was officially named the John DeMartini Baseball Field during a ceremony Saturday.

Current and former students say he cares for them like they’re his own children. DeMartini says he was “overwhelmed” by the honor.

“I’ve never been through anything like this before. These are the things I watch in movies and stuff like that. So I’m at a loss for words and I’m just totally overwhelmed,” he told News 12.