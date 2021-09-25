CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Unveils ‘The Sandman’ Series First Look

By Matt Singer
 8 days ago
Long regarded as one of the greatest comics series in history, The Sandman is finally getting a long-awaited — and long-attempted — adaptation when Netflix brings it to television in a brand new series. For decades since it debuted in the late 1980s, people have been trying to adapt Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, primarily as movie. Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary worked on a version for a few years and about a decade ago David S. Goyer was involved in a totally different project based on the series, which would have starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the title character. That never happened either. Supposedly, some of these Sandman movie projects were so dire they turned Gaiman off from working on anything at DC Comics involving its characters for years.

965kvki.com

Deadline

‘Bridgerton’: First-Look At Season 2 Of Regency Drama Series Introduces Kate Sharma – Netflix Tudum

Netflix hopes that viewers fond of the regency ways will fall in love again with period drama Bridgerton. The streamer unveiled its first-look at the second season of the Chris Van Dusen-created series at its fan event Netflix Tudum. It showcases the couple at the center of Season 2, Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in a heated squabble. You can watch above.
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
