Environment

Late night laughs

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 9 days ago

“How could anyone be opposed to trying to fix this? Even if you run an oil company, you and your children and their children are going to have to live on in the world. There's no Planet B. “Wildfires, floods, landslides – which, all amazing things to hear Stevie Nicks...

journalgazette.net

Ultimate Classic Rock

When Norm Macdonald Made His ‘SNL’ Weekend Update Debut

On Sept. 24, 1994, Saturday Night Live welcomed a new face behind its Weekend Update desk: Norm Macdonald. The segment -- a weekly skewering of news headlines and current events -- had existed, in one form or another, since SNL’s first show. There were name chances -- SNL Newsbreak and Saturday Night News among them -- and the formula had varied over the years. Cast members who sat in the anchor chair included Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Brian Doyle-Murray, Christopher Guest, Dennis Miller and Kevin Nealon.
TV & VIDEOS
antiMUSIC

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Late Night TV

(hennemusic) Lindsey Buckingham performed his 2021 single, "On The Wrong Side", on the September 16 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The appearance was in sync with the guitarist's newly-released self-titled album, which he recorded and produced at his home studio in Los Angeles over the past few years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Social media roasts late night shows' 'Climate Night' event

Late night comedians Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, and Samantha Bee are coming together Wednesday for a "climate night" special. The late night hosts will be joined by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry to discuss the importance of addressing the issue of climate change.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Late Night Hosts Unite to Spotlight Climate Change

Climate change took the spotlight across late night on Wednesday. Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah united across networks for “Climate Night,” focusing their programming on one of the most pressing global issues today. Despite the serious subject matter, this is late night — and as such, there were jokes. “I don’t want to die,” said Kimmel in a statement ahead of the event. “In the interest of recycling, please use whatever Jimmy Kimmel said,” Fallon quipped. “I’m thrilled to participate in Climate Night,” Bee shared. “But maybe we should move it up a few...
TV & VIDEOS
Sand Hills Express

Late-night comedians team up to tackle the climate crisis

▶ Watch Video: Late-night hosts team up for “Climate Night”. Climate change, which is responsible for magnifying this summer’s deadly heat waves, hurricanes, wildfires and floods, is typically no laughing matter. But for one night, seven popular late-night comedy shows hope they can change that. On Wednesday, September 22, the...
TV & VIDEOS
celebritypage.com

Late Night Hosts Come Together For 'Climate Night'

On Wednesday night, the biggest names in Late Night television are teaming up. That's right, seven late night hosts are coming together to raise awareness for climate change. The tagline for "Climate Night" is " 7 shows. 1 planet. Hot enough for you?" Things are definitely heating up, with a line up like this. Although the subject matter is quite serious, there will no doubt be a lot of humor involved. As the saying goes, laughter is the best medicine. The hosts that are participating include: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Samantha Bee, Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Seth Meyers, and Trevor Noah. Respectively, they are the hosts of NBC's The Tonight Show, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, TBS's Full Frontal, CBS's The Late Show, CBS's The Late Late Show, NBC's Late Night, and Comedy Central's The Daily Show.
TV SHOWS
rvahub.com

Photo of the Day: Late Summer Night Lights

Captured by @david_amos_photo on Instagram. david_amos_photo’s Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Captured by @jlpullinger on Instagram. By. jlpullinger’s Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Photo of the...
Crossville Chronicle

Laugh with Randy Riggle at Nostalgia Comedy Night

Fairfield Glade Resident Services Inc. will present Nostalgia Comedy Night Oct. 14 at the Palace Theatre at 72 S. Main St., Crossville. The doors open at 6 p.m.; the program begins at 7. The event will feature funny-man Randy Riggle, who has written for comedians including Jay Leno and Joan...
CROSSVILLE, TN
TVLine

Saturday Night Live: 2 Cast Members Exit on Eve of Season 47 Premiere

A longtime cast member is leaving Saturday Night Live — and this one comes as something of a shock. Beck Bennett is departing NBC’s late-night sketch series after eight seasons. In addition, featured player Lauren Holt, who made her debut last fall, will not be returning for a second season. Bennett confirmed his departure on Instagram Monday morning, writing, “Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for eight years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun.” Meanwhile, SNL staples Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson — whose returns had been in question —...
TV & VIDEOS
Southern Digest

All Out: Late Night Pretty Wednesday

This week, Southern University’s Greek Council held a Greek Week that featured multiple events for students to participate in, connect, and socialize. On September 22nd, a late night Pretty Wednesday was held in front of the Smith-Brown Memorial Union that served all of these purposes as Greek Week reached its climax.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels Pays Tribute To Weekend Update’s Norm Macdonald As NBC Show Picks Up 81st Emmy Win

Saturday Night Live picked up its fifth straight win in the Variety Sketch Series category. The long-running NBC comedy series beat HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. Creator and exec producer Lorne Michaels paid tribute to former Weekend Update star Norm Macdonald during his acceptance speech. It takes SNL’s Emmy total to 81 wins. Macdonald anchored Weekend Update for three and a half seasons and was on the show for five seasons between 1993 and 1998. “Weekend Update has been part of SNL for 46 seasons and here I’d like to pay tribute to one of the best we ever had, Norm Macdonald,” said Michaels. Michaels...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns, Tony Bennett on ’60 Minutes,’ No Vacation for ‘Grantchester,’ Beyond ‘Walking Dead’

Back for its 47th season of late-night sketch comedy and music, Saturday Night Live welcomes Owen Wilson for the first of four consecutive live shows. A strong lineup for 60 Minutes includes an interview with a Facebook whistleblower and a profile of Tony Bennett, still singing at 95 despite his Alzheimer’s condition. Masterpiece’s period mystery Grantchester returns for a sixth season. As The Walking Dead nears the end of the first part of its final season, the World Beyond spinoff returns for its second and final round.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: ‘SNL’ Returns with a Solid Premiere from First-Time Host Owen Wilson

This weekend, “Saturday Night Live” returned for its 47th season. With Beck Bennett (as well as one-and-done featured player Lauren Holt) out, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman promoted to repertory players, and three new featured players (Sarah Sherman, Aristotle Athari, and James Austin Johnson, joining the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson), “SNL” is back with its largest cast ever. And it did so with “Loki” and “The French Dispatch” star Owen Wilson in both a metaphorical and literal (based on the “Cars 4” sketch) driver’s seat as host. Host: Owen Wilson As far as a return to Studio 8H goes, “SNL’s” decision...
NFL
The Independent

SNL 2021: Owen Wilson mocks ‘bad reviews’ in opening Saturday Night Live monologue

Owen Wilson opened the new series of Saturday Night Live this evening (October 2) as the programme’s first host of season 47. The actor delivered an opening monologue in which he said how “excited” he is to be hosting the show “live” in front of the audience and viewers at home – and mentioned that his two brothers were also in attendance.“I’m excited to be here doing something live, I mean this is what musicians talk about when you get that instant feedback from the crowd,” he said. “Because of course when you do a movie, you do it,...
TV & VIDEOS

