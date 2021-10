On the eve of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they will be without both of their starting outside linebackers. T.J. Watt, who had been limited in practice the entire week of preparation, was downgraded to out Saturday because of a groin injury he suffered in the second quarter last Sunday. He previously was listed as questionable to play in the game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Heinz Field.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO