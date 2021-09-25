CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Wallabies beat Pumas for 3rd straight Rugby Championship win

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ier5_0c7yWRNI00
1 of 10

TOWNSVILLE, Australia (AP) — Australia has won three matches in a row for the first time since 2017 after beating Argentina 27-8 on Saturday in a Rugby Championship match as James O’Connor made a successful test return from injury.

Samu Kerevi’s powerful running set the scene for the Wallabies as the center set up and scored a try to create a 17-3 lead for the Wallabies at halftime.

Australia lost its rhythm before O’Connor came off the bench after 56 minutes — his first game since May because of neck and groin injuries.

Replacing Quade Cooper at flyhalf, O’Connor kicked a penalty then set up a try for winger Andrew Kellaway to seal the result.

The victory followed back-to-back Rugby Championship wins by Australia over South Africa. The Australians play Argentina again next Saturday before leaving on an overseas tour of Japan and Britain in October and November.

“It wasn’t with the polish we wanted and I thought we left a lot of opportunities on the park, especially in the second half,” Australia coach Dave Rennie said. “We went really hard first half. I thought that should have paved the way to run them off their feet but they are tenacious, they hang in there and scramble really well.”

Kerevi’s line-busting form alongside Len Ikitau was a highlight, as was Kellaway’s form on the wing and Reece Hodge’s effort at fullback.

Hodge deked and strongly skipped through two attempted tacklers for the game’s first try, kicking and running strongly in general play as he made his case for the No. 15 jersey after replacing Tom Banks, who broke his right arm last week against South Africa.

The 23,184-strong crowd, which had earlier watched the All Blacks beat South Africa 19-17 to clinch the tournament title, saw another strong performance from prop Taniela Tupou.

Skipper Julian Montoya scored for Argentina off the back of a maul to open the second half but a yellow card to Marcos Kremer for tripping Hodge hurt their hopes just before O’Connor came off the bench.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

Rugby-Flyhalf Carreras can be proud of Pumas performance, says coach Ledesma

(Reuters) – Argentina coach Mario Ledesma praised the performance of Santiago Carreras after the 23-year-old excelled for the Pumas in his new role as flyhalf against New Zealand in their Rugby Championship clash in Brisbane on Saturday. Carreras was shifted from fullback following an injury to Nicolas Sanchez in last...
RUGBY
IBTimes

Wallabies Coach Questions New World Rugby Contact Guidance

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie on Thursday questioned new World Rugby guidance capping how much full-contact training teams can do, suggesting it could be detrimental and hard to police. The sport's governing body has recommended a maximum of 15 minutes full-contact training per week, across two days, in a bid to...
RUGBY
The Associated Press

A reserve no more: Reece Hodge starts for Wallabies vs Pumas

TOWNSVILLE, Australia (AP) — Fullback Tom Banks’ pain has turned into Reece Hodge’s gain for the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship match against Argentina on Saturday. Banks broke his right arm midway through the first half of Australia’s 30-17 win over South Africa last weekend, the Wallabies’ second win in...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IBTimes

Six Pumas Banned From Wallabies Clash For Covid Breach

Argentina's Rugby Championship clash with Australia was thrown into chaos Thursday with six players and two staff ruled out after breaching health orders with an unauthorised trip into New South Wales from Queensland state. The group headed to Byron Bay for a health retreat from their Gold Coast base and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ESPN

Sean McMahon to make Test return in Wallabies' clash with Pumas

Sean McMahon will make his long-awaited return to the Test arena after he was named among the Wallabies replacements for their closing Rugby Championship clash with Argentina. McMahon hasn't played for the national team since the Wallabies were thumped 53-24 by Scotland in the final game of their 2017 spring tour.
RUGBY
SkySports

United Rugby Championship: Connacht batter Bulls; Scarlets comfortably beat Lions

Mack Hansen lit up the Sportsground with an early try-of-the-season contender as Connacht broke clear of Vodacom Bulls to claim a 34-7 bonus-point win in the United Rugby Championship. Lizo Gqoboka's second-minute try was cancelled out by a well-taken Tiernan O'Halloran effort. Jack Carty converted and kicked a penalty to...
RUGBY
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Connacht earn 34-7 bonus-point win over Bulls

Tries: O'Halloran, Daly 2, Hansen, Farrell Cons: Carty 3 Pen: Carty. Connacht pulled clear in the second half to earn a 34-7 bonus-point win over Blue Bulls in the United Rugby Championship clash in Galway. Lizo Gqoboka's try was cancelled out by a Tiernan O'Halloran score with Jack Carty's conversion...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Australia#Wallabies#Townsville#Ap#Australians#Polish
The Independent

Ashes: Winter series will go ahead, says Australia captain Tim Paine amid travel uncertainty

Australia captain Tim Paine is bullish about the Ashes going ahead this winter – even if England are not at full strength because of some players’ concerns about the Covid-19 restrictions they will face.Paine’s England counterpart Joe Root earlier this week refused to fully commit to the marquee tour until receiving clarity about entry requirements and quarantine and bubble conditions he and his side will face Down Under.Jos Buttler admitted he would not countenance travelling if his family were unable to join him, but Paine insisted the five-Test series, starting in 10 weeks’ time, will proceed as planned, irrespective of...
WORLD
CBS Boston

Tajon Buchanan Called In To Canada Men’s National Team For World Cup Qualifiers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Revolution have a break the next few weeks, but midfielder Tajon Buchanan will be hitting the pitch in international play. On Friday, Buchanan was called in to the Canada Men’s National Team for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. Buchanan will join Canada for its upcoming fixtures against Mexico at Estadio Azteca on Oct. 7, in Jamaica on Oct. 10, and a home meeting with Panama on Oct. 13. The 22-year-old has earned all 12 of his senior caps in 2021, with this latest call-up his fourth of this year. The Brampton, Ontario native previously featured in four World...
SOCCER
AFP

'Growing' Springboks on a roll heading into European tour

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber says his team have given themselves valuable momentum ahead of a European tour after edging the All Blacks in a Rugby Championship thriller that sent them back to world number one. Nienaber, whose team didn't play the Rugby Championship last year due to Covid restrictions, admitted it was an eye-opener to again face the All Blacks and Wallabies.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

594K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy