Video Games

art of rally Coming to PlayStation on October 6

By Andrew Evans
gtplanet.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndependent developer Funselektor (Dune Casu) has confirmed that art of rally will finally be coming to PlayStation on October 6. It’s the final piece of the puzzle for the highly stylized rally title. Originally launching a year ago on PC, art of rally — like its predecessor title Absolute Drift — came to consoles after a few months with a launch to Xbox and Nintendo Switch, but PlayStation players missed out at the time.

www.gtplanet.net

