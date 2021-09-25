CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester 2-2 Burnley: Jamie Vardy scores a double after glancing a header into his own net as hosts twice come from behind to deny Clarets their first Premier League win of the season

Cover picture for the articleJames Vardy rescued Leicester from a third consecutive league defeat with a classy double that earned them a point against Burnley that their chaotic display barely deserved. Vardy’s early own-goal had put the visitors in front and after Leicester’s talisman had equalised, Burnley quickly regained the lead thanks to Maxwel Cornet’s brilliant strike on his full league debut.

Vardy scores at both ends as Leicester held 2-2 by Burnley

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Jamie Vardy scored an own-goal but still rescued a point for Leicester and kept Burnley waiting for its first victory of the season. The striker put through his own net for the first time in his career but his brace ensured the Foxes grabbed a 2-2 draw. Maxwel Cornet’s goal left Burnley on the brink of its first win at Leicester for 14 years before Vardy struck with five minutes left. Chris Wood thought he had stolen the points in stoppage time when he headed in but the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.
Leicester supervisor Brendan Rodgers reacts to being booed for substitution as Jamie Vardy scores uncommon ‘hat-trick’ in draw with Burnley

Leicester Metropolis boss Brendan Rodgers has stated he’ll settle for followers booing his choice to substitute Ademola Lookman in opposition to Burnley. The Foxes drew 2-2 with the Clarets and their summer season mortgage signing impressed in his first Premier League begin. He wasn’t in a position to final the...
Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 2 - 2 Burnley

Leicester City drew 2-2 against Burnley at the King Power in an eventful Saturday afternoon affair. Jamie Vardy scored one at either end of the pitch in the first half and Maxwel Cornet scored a brilliant volley for the Clarets to give the visitors the lead at the break. Vardy got a late equaliser for the Foxes but neither side could find a way through for the winner.
In-form Vardy brushes off own goal to deny Burnley

It was a rather eventful afternoon for Jamie Vardy at the King Power Stadium. Having cancelled out his first-half own goal, the 34-year-old had the final say as he rounded goalkeeper Nick Pope to deny Burnley their first Premier League win of the season. It is now five goals in...
Crystal Palace come from two goals down to deny Leicester victory

Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to earn Crystal Palace a share of the spoils against former club Leicester, who let a two-goal lead slip at Selhurst Park.The Foxes looked on course for a first Premier League win since August as birthday boy Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy capitalised on defensive errors to have them two goals up at the interval.But Palace rallied as substitute Michael Olise scored his first goal for the club before Schlupp struck as Patrick Vieira’s side earned a battling 2-2 draw.Leicester had the best of the first half but remain in the bottom half of...
Leicester v Burnley: Pick your Clarets starting line-up

Burnley visit Leicester in the sixth round of Premier League fixtures on Saturday, but who will make it into Sean Dyche's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you...
Leicester 2-2 Burnley: Sean Dyche reaction

Burnley manager Sean Dyche to BBC Sport: "We continue to work hard. It's a tough place to come and it's another point gained for sure." On Chris Wood's disallowed goal: "I haven't seen it back but that's what VAR is there for." On remaining without a win: "There were a...
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: Martin Odegaard scores superb free-kick as Mikel Arteta's side win second game in succession after Clarets had penalty award overturned by VAR

Martin Odegaard’s outstanding free-kick was enough to complete back-to-back victories for Arsenal after Burnley had a penalty award overturned by VAR. Odegaard was inch-perfect with his left foot after half-an-hour to grant further relief to manager Mikel Arteta who saw his team lose their first three league games without scoring before breaking their duck against Norwich last weekend.
Premier League: Leicester City vs Burnley Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Leicester City vs Burnley: Leicester City will lock horns with Burnley in the sixth matchday of Premier League this season. Let’s check out the preview of both the teams before Saturday’s fixture and also the television broadcaster where the match will be live. Leicester City vs Burnley: Preview. Leicester City...
Wolves 0-2 Brentford: Bees claim first Premier League away win

Brentford claimed their first win on the road in the Premier League with a comfortable victory over Wolves at Molineux. The newly-promoted London side, who arrived in the west Midlands with an unbeaten away record, took a first-half lead with a well-struck Ivan Toney penalty. The Bees forward then turned...
Spezia 2-3 Juventus: Player ratings as Juve earn first league win of the season

Juventus were made to work for their first win of the Serie A season, coming from behind to beat newly-promoted Spezia on Wednesday evening. As expected the visitors had the better of the opening exchanges, with Matthijs de Ligt spurning a great chance to give his side the lead inside the first 15 minutes - lofting a volleyed effort over the crossbar from a corner kick.
Goals and Highlights: Brighton 2-1 Leicester in Premier League

90' The match is coming to end and the visitors are still trying to get an equalizer. 55' Brighton looks to continue to impose conditions. The home team did not want to lose the ball and came close through Adam Lallana's header. 9:47 AM3 days ago. 42'The home team continued...
Premier League Match Report: Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 1 Leicester City

Leicester City dropped all three points on the south coast against Brighton & Hove Albion in a testy Sunday afternoon affair. The Seagulls led 1-0 at the half through a wrong-decided Neal Maupay penalty. The hosts doubled their advantage through Danny Welbeck before Vardy got one back for the Foxes. Two late Leicester goals were incorrectly chalked offside, dooming City to their third defeat of the campaign.
