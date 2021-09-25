Leicester 2-2 Burnley: Jamie Vardy scores a double after glancing a header into his own net as hosts twice come from behind to deny Clarets their first Premier League win of the season
James Vardy rescued Leicester from a third consecutive league defeat with a classy double that earned them a point against Burnley that their chaotic display barely deserved. Vardy’s early own-goal had put the visitors in front and after Leicester’s talisman had equalised, Burnley quickly regained the lead thanks to Maxwel Cornet’s brilliant strike on his full league debut.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0