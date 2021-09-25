Leicester 2-2 Burnley: Jamie Vardy scores a double after glancing a header into his own net as hosts twice come from behind to deny Clarets their first Premier League win of the season

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Jamie Vardy scored an own-goal but still rescued a point for Leicester and kept Burnley waiting for its first victory of the season. The striker put through his own net for the first time in his career but his brace ensured the Foxes grabbed a 2-2 draw. Maxwel Cornet’s goal left Burnley on the brink of its first win at Leicester for 14 years before Vardy struck with five minutes left. Chris Wood thought he had stolen the points in stoppage time when he headed in but the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.

