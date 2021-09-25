FOUNDER OF UPMC SPORTS MEDICINE, PITT TEAM DOCTOR PASSES AWAY

Dr. Freddie Fu, the creator of the UPMC sports medicine program passed away Friday in Pittsburgh at the age of 70. While not an athlete, this man was important to the Pittsburgh Sports scene as one of the most sought-after sports medicine physicians and surgeons. In addition to the UPMC sports medicine program, Fu served as the official team doctor for Pitt for 30 years. Former Pirate Andrew McCutcheon paid tribute to Dr. Fu on Twitter, saying “Thank you for what you did for my knee and my career….May your legacy Live on!”