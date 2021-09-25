BEN IN, T.J. QUESTIONABLE FOR SUNDAY’S STEELERS GAME AGAINST BENGALS
The Pittsburgh Steelers look to rebound this Sunday as they take on the Cincinatti Bengals at Heinz Field. Ben Roethlisberger was a full participant in Practice on Friday. He suffered a left pectoral injury during Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. T.J. Watt on the other hand is still questionable as he recovers from a groin injury. Diontae Johnson, Alex Highsmith and Carlos Davis are all ruled out for Sunday.www.wdadradio.com
