BEN IN, T.J. QUESTIONABLE FOR SUNDAY’S STEELERS GAME AGAINST BENGALS

Let’s call a spade a spade, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has not been good here in 2021. A lot of the blame can be placed on the shoulders of the offensive line, but an equal amount can be placed on the back of the Steelers future hall of fame quarterback. In a lot of ways Ben Roethlisberger has struggled, his deep ball has been off, he’s throwing a lot of check downs on third and long situations, and he hasn't made many game changing plays we have become accustomed to seeing throughout his NFL career. On Sunday, at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, Roethlisberger will need to clean a lot of these issues up to keep pace in the AFC North.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO