Why do I care how many games he won at byu**

What’s New? (Latest Posts) Good Ol’ Blog (retired) The internet home for Hoos anywhere and everywhere. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply. All Boards.
Elon beat Richmond ,Charlotte beat MTSU ,GT beat UNC, Pitt hammered GT -- hokiewasp 10/03/2021 8:10PM. Every hand's a winner. And every hand's a loser. ** -- UpstateSCHokie 10/03/2021 1:21PM. I'm not counting VT out. We can win the Coastal if we get our act together. ** -- NokieHokie 10/03/2021...
Thank you for your question. This must be frustrating, considering all of the progress you’ve made so far in getting sober. Let’s first acknowledge this feat and all of the hard work you’ve dedicated to making good choices for yourself! Moving forward, your experience of falling back into “old habits” after being sober for a while is experienced by many people recovering from addiction. You are not alone! Sometimes, in order to get to a place where sobriety can last longer, people need to figure out other things going on underneath the habits that keep leading them back down the same path – often times people need to sort out and address the factors that led to the substance use in order to have success staying sober. For better understanding and support, seek consultation with a trusted friend, family member, clergy person, or healthcare professional. Continue asking questions, being introspective, and focus on making short-term achievable goals. Wishing you success and stability on your journey.
There are definitely some schools in the PAC and ACC that would pay them -- Stech 10/01/2021 10:04AM. Agree in some respects. The point of my post was that anyone that thinks -- 133193Hokie 10/01/2021 3:53PM. Once the Alliance involved the ACC you know it wasn't going to impact --...
Well he lost a lot of games for us…go see the Uva loss and the bowl -- sacramento hokie 10/02/2021 3:37PM. Did you miss him when Pitt beat UT? QBs run hot and cold HH more so. ** -- UTPr0sim 10/02/2021 2:57PM. You must log in before you can reply...
Don’t be too sad, every team left on the schedule will be a problem ** -- WestyHokie 10/02/2021 2:30PM. Narduzzi has an extra week to prepare for our O too, it’s gonna be ugly ** -- BROman Hokie 10/02/2021 2:30PM. He doesn't need an extra week.BB can't throw a fade,so...
I'm not a fan of Corn, but I do wish we could get a QB in here and see at least 2, maybe 3 years of starting for some guy. The consistency did wonders for Bryan Randall and Tyrod Taylor when they hit junior/senior season. Heck, I thought that Quincy...
100% cut & paste but impressive resume he is building ** -- hokiewasp 09/30/2021 6:55PM. Exactly. If you have freshman 5-star players, there is a good chance... -- EDGEMAN 09/30/2021 2:38PM. We could have super seniors too if we recruited & retained better ** -- hokiewasp 09/30/2021 1:10PM. A couple...
At the end of the day, the best the ACC can do is to add Army/Navy and that ND will be in the B1G. Ouch. You might as well put a fork in the ACC and VT if that were to be the final outcome. Talking about being behind the revenue curve.
Comments / 0