CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The only identity that we have is that we can throw

By 1ProudHoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

We are not a physically tough team that will kick your ass on either line. You're not going to win consistently in this league without that toughness. We can talk scheme and such, but we need guys who want to rip your soul on the football field. We don't have that. Perkins and Armstrong have been phenomenal talents at QB for us. Their excellence has covered up a LOT of holes with the rest of the team. Good opponent will expose those holes.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum calls Dabo Swinney a lousy loser: 'They're done for the season'

Paul Finebaum never seems to hold back when it comes to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. The latest comments came after Clemson lost to N.C. State on Saturday. “Dabo Swinney, for all of his charm, is a pretty lousy loser,” Finebaum said on the ESPN College Football Podcast. “Nobody wants to hear his wine, nobody really wants to hear him say whatever he says. He’s a good winner — well, he’s not even a good winner. But he’s a terrible loser.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Did Dabo Swinney just hint at benching D.J. Uiagalelei?

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney commented on the status of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei following Saturday’s loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Life after Trevor Lawrence has not gone too well for the Clemson Tigers. Clemson fans thought the season-opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs was bad, but then they saw their 27-21 double-overtime loss to the North Carolina State Wolpack on Saturday. That is due in part to the ineffective offense, who produced 214 total yards on the day.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Viral Touchdown Pass

Another day, another touchdown pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that only he can make. Today’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles saw the Chiefs set up at Philly’s one-yard line in the middle of the first quarter. Taking the snap from the shotgun, Mahomes scanned the field before finding running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire open.
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is loving life with the Patriots

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott is loving life in Massachusetts, where she’s supporting the Patriots’ rookie quarterback. Scott shared a series of Instagram Story posts from Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, where Jones and the Pats suffered a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, 17-16. Scott, a University of...
NFL
CBS Sports

Undefeated Raiders just became the first team in NFL history to pull off this improbable feat

The Raiders have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL this year and one big reason for that is because no one really expected them to start 3-0. When the 2021 NFL schedule came out in May, the Raiders were dealt a brutal opening slate with their first three games coming against the Ravens, Steelers and Dolphins. On paper, that part of the schedule seemed like a nightmare with all three of those teams winning 10 or more games last year (The Ravens went 11-5, the Steelers went 12-4 and the Dolphins finished 10-6).
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Crushing Injury News

The Buccaneers were already a bit thin in the secondary, as Tampa Bay had to bring in veteran defensive back Richard Sherman prior to Week 4. Unfortunately for Bruce Arians’ squad, his team took a major hit in the secondary on Sunday night. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis went down with...
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy