So completely embarrassed on prime time consecutive weeks.

Not against Bama and Georgia either. I know some will disagree, but cbm is a weird dude and all of his weirdness is fine if we are winning but the last two weeks prove he’s a lot of show and no go. I have never been a bm fan but am a uva fan. Watching these last two games makes me wonder what exactly it is this coaching staff is good at. The defense is abysmal, Armstrong when faced with a good defense looks lost. Dumb penalties AGAIN!