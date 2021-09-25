CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

So completely embarrassed on prime time consecutive weeks.

By Seattleapp Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

Not against Bama and Georgia either. I know some will disagree, but cbm is a weird dude and all of his weirdness is fine if we are winning but the last two weeks prove he’s a lot of show and no go. I have never been a bm fan but am a uva fan. Watching these last two games makes me wonder what exactly it is this coaching staff is good at. The defense is abysmal, Armstrong when faced with a good defense looks lost. Dumb penalties AGAIN!

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
On3.com

ESPN analyst backtracks on Alabama vs. Ole Miss take

This past weekend of college football games was full of a few unexpected blowouts in the Arkansas-Georgia game and the Alabama-Ole Miss game. ESPN’s David Pollack said before the Ole Miss-Alabama game that Matt Corral and the Ole Miss offense were going to score on Alabama at will. He backtracked...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prime Time#American Football#Uva
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia jumps to No. 1 in ESPN's FPI rankings

Georgia has perhaps the best defense in the country, making a statement against a previously unbeaten Arkansas squad on Saturday. The Bulldogs didn’t allow the Razorbacks to score a single point in a 37-0 blowout win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. When ESPN updated its Football Power Index (FPI) rankings...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Alabama Fans’ T-Shirts Are Going Viral Today

On Saturday afternoon, one of the biggest games of the day was set to take place from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fans packed Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch No. 1 Alabama face off against No. 12 Ole Miss. Nick Saban’s team entered as the heavy favorite against Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. Before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

LSU Football: National analyst rightly calls out Ed Orgeron

A national CBS Sports college football analyst called out LSU Football head coach Ed Orgeron on Sunday morning. And I think he’s right. Josh Pate, who covers college football for CBS Sports and 247Sports, called out Orgeron for not taking any blame for the loss to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
Derrick

Panthers, off to 2-0 start, visit Texans in prime time

In an effort to get every team a Thursday game, NFL schedule makers often take some of the likely tail-enders and stick them in early season games. Sort of a “let's get them out of the way before they've lost a lot” philosophy.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Crushing Injury News

The Buccaneers were already a bit thin in the secondary, as Tampa Bay had to bring in veteran defensive back Richard Sherman prior to Week 4. Unfortunately for Bruce Arians’ squad, his team took a major hit in the secondary on Sunday night. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis went down with...
NFL
Bleacher Report

College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 5

In case it wasn't already abundantly clear in September, the first college football Saturday in October showed that everyone else is fighting for third place behind Alabama and Georgia. AP No. 1 Alabama jumped out to an early 35-0 lead over No. 12 Ole Miss before cruising to a 42-21...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Mel Kiper Says 1 College Quarterback Is Dropping Fast

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away. One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board. Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy