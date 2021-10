Down plays but 3rd and 4th down were most definitely different. 3rd down was a throwback to the TE or TT (who broke open right as BB got pressure). 4th down was more of a traditional rollout/flood and the TE stayed in to block. BTW that means there were at least three red zone plays that resulted in "leaving as man wide open" and we converted none of them. I don't think anyone is saying the OC bears no responsibility. I think it's more that it's not ALL on the OC b/c there were definitely plays that put guys in a position to succeed and they just didn't.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO