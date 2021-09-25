CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopefully faking to get to the showers

 9 days ago

Enormous loss, hope nothing serious. cherry on top of a crap night. ** -- neworleanshoo 09/24/2021 10:28PM.

Body guard? 😂

I asked somebody one time who he was and what he did... -- VT94 10/02/2021 5:06PM. Interesting. Would make interesting investigation for someone like Bitter. -- Femoyer Hokie 10/02/2021 4:39PM.
Smiling today.... the Criminal Canes lose, and DSU looks crazy lucky in it

Smiling today.... the Criminal Canes lose, and DSU looks crazy lucky in it ** -- Mighty Fine Catch 10/01/2021 08:15AM. Absolultely. But anyone can beat anyone in this crappy division. ** -- VTStylez9 10/01/2021 08:57AM.
SPORTS
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
districtchronicles.com

Sierra Samuels, a nurse, was fired after MOCKING a sick newborn with gastroschisis and posting pictures of the baby on social media.

A FLORIDA NEONATAL ICU nurse was fired after cruelly mocking a newborn baby with a birth defect on social media in a pair of sickening posts. Sierra Samuels, who had worked at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital since 2016, was fired on Friday after a multi-week investigation into a patient privacy breach, according to officials. Sierra Samuels was fired from Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital earlier this month[/caption]
FLORIDA STATE
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
Chattanooga Daily News

Neighbor plays monkey noises and racial slurs when black family steps out: “People shouldn’t have to live like this”

A woman who fought for the country is left feeling like there is nobody to fight for her and her family. The woman moved to the cul-de-sac and genuinely thought her family was moving into her dream home. “The minute we found this home, I loved it,” she said. “It was everything I envisioned for my family and for raising my kids in a nice, quiet neighborhood.”
SOCIETY
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Couple’s Stroll On Beach Turns Into Sand Find

Who expects to find a vintage car while on a romantic walk?. A couple who went on a romantic stroll on a beach in Queensland had an unusual twist to their mundane stroll. They ended up unearthing a vintage car in the sand, which all started with them noticing a little piece of rusty metal where it didn’t belong. They went home and found some tools, and got to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Lil Baby Gets Public Apology Over Fake Watch

Only a few days ago, Lil Baby decided to spend a nice penny on the 40th anniversary of Patek Phillipe’s Nautilus collection. The rapper posted that he spent 400K on a watch that he believed was an authentic Patek. However, social media proved to the rapper that the watch was a replica.
CELEBRITIES
washingtonnewsday.com

Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed, According to a Forensic Artist

Forensic Artist Details How Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed. Brian Laundrie’s looks will have changed since his last known sighting, according to a prominent forensic artist. Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, was last seen on September 14 entering the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET

