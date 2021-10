One of my usual indicators that I’m enjoying a game is when I have some time off and have the spare time to play, I do so. Ideally, we’re talking about situations where I wind up playing for a long while without any significant breaks. But every so often I find myself in the curious situation of playing a game which I’m enjoying, a game which on paper is doing things right and keeping my interest… and yet I find myself playing for just an hour or two before logging out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO