Based on how shitty we are, maybe GT and the points vs UNC is the play.

After last week’s win over Virginia, North Carolina enters this week’s game as the favorite again, but will face an interesting challenge tonight. The Tar Heels are hitting the road and heading to Atlanta tonight to face off against Georgia Tech, which is more interesting after last weekend. As Carolina was taking on Virginia, down at Clemson, Georgia Tech was taking the Tigers right to the wire. It took a dying seconds goalline stand for Clemson to pull out the win over the Yellow Jackets in a game Tech were 27.5-point underdogs in. While the Yellow Jackets played the ACC favorite tough, they also have a loss to Northern Illinois, so it’s been a bit of a weird season for them so far.
