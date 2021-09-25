Cases continue to climb in Carroll County

Kelly Engelhart, Carroll County health commissioner, appeared before the Carroll County commissioners at the Sept. 23 meeting to provide the weekly COVID-19 update. Engelhart advised that cases are now being reported by month. As of Sept. 22, there are 375 confirmed cases for September, of which 214 cases are active. There were 235 total cases in August. There are currently five outbreaks and there have been seven deaths in August and September. All seven deaths in August and September were unvaccinated residents.