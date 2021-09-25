Minerva FFA visits state house

The Knoxville FFA chapter is taking part in a “Feed the Farmer” event on Saturday, October 9th. During this event, Knoxville FFA members will deliver a meal cooked by the Marion County Cattlemen to farmers who are in the field for the harvest. Junior Secretary Bailey Finken says this is a great way for the FFA to be involved in the community and to help farmers have a smoother day in the field.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO