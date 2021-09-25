3 Colombian Food Restaurants: The Power of Passion and Commitment
Originally Posted On: https://rancheritosdeboca.com/2021/09/08/colombian-restaurant-passion-and-commitment-rancheritos/. Colombian food is not an easy cuisine to find in Miami. Colombian dishes are usually a family recipe passed down from generation to generation (very common in South America), which makes it difficult to find an authentic Colombian restaurant outside of our country. Even with the difficulties Colombian food has faced in the U.S., there are still some Colombian restaurants that serve authentic Colombian food and have succeeded in doing so for many years.www.kten.com
