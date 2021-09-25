CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things’ Teaser Introduces Season 4’s Creepy Creel House (VIDEO)

 8 days ago

‘Stranger Things’ Teaser Introduces Season 4’s Creepy Creel House (VIDEO) Do you dare enter the Creel House? Get a glimpse of the haunted mansion we'll see in the show's 2022 return.

wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
Every Movie Coming to Netflix October 2021

Netflix Film has announced all the new movies and shows hitting its library for the coming month of October. From a bunch of classics to just as many Netflix originals, there’s surely something for everyone to enjoy. Films recommended from the list include “Project X,” because after a long quarantine...
Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
‘Start Turning Down Roles That Are Meant for a Dark Skin Actor’: Netflix Gets Called Out for Colorism after Zazie Beetz is Casted as Stagecoach Mary

Netflix recently unveiled its trailer for its upcoming western film “The Harder They Fall.” The movie is based on real historical outlaws and cowboys and features an all-Black cast, but one star’s inclusion has sparked outrage from fans eager to see the project. FX’s “Atlanta” actress Zazie Beetz is set...
The 15 Scariest Horror Movies On Hulu Right Now

Like most streaming services, Hulu is not the place to go if you're looking for older movies. Its 20th century horror selection is limited, at best. However, its selection of recent horror films (especially the smaller, independent films from the likes of Neon and IFC) is excellent. Hulu is also a great home for women-directed horror films, including "The Other Lamb," "Sea Fever," "Little Joe" and "Saint Maud" (to name some of the best ones).
Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
Here's What Flo From the Progressive Commercials Looks Like in Real Life

Stephanie Courtney looks so different from her character, she's hardly ever recognized. Some commercials just stick with us, and when it comes to company mascots, it's hard to imagine a character who has become more iconic in recent years than Flo from Progressive. Dressed in a white apron with her brown hair tied back in a blue ribbon, Flo is known for always having a smile on her face as she pitches insurance to the viewers of the over 100 commercials she's starred in, but what about the woman behind the character? What does Flo look like in real life?
How Saturday Night Live Cast Members Feel About Kim Kardashian Hosting Amidst Online Drama

Out of all the things Kim Kardashian has in the works – such as building an underground vault and becoming a lawyer – hosting the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live is the one that has the most people talking right now. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has divided the Internet concerning whether or not a former reality TV star deserves the position, which only got worse when Will & Grace star Debra Messing chimed in with a less-than-enthused take. However, some of SNL's cast members have a different perspective on Kardashian joining their ranks.
Streaming service will pay 1 person to binge paranormal documentaries

(NEXSTAR) – Do you love all things paranormal? Do you spend your free time watching shows about ghosts, aliens and all things otherworldly? If so, MagellanTV has the job for you. The documentary streaming service wants to pay one lucky ghost-lover $2,400 to binge 24 hours of paranormal content and document the experience. Content to […]
Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
Under Wraps Team Explains How Diversity and Technology Make the Disney Channel Remake Stand Out

Disney Channel’s original 1997 version of Under Wraps had many of the elements family comedies need: three cute and precocious leads, a fun-loving mummy and plenty of funny moments. There was just one thing missing — diversity. All of the movie’s leading characters were white. But the revamped Under Wraps, which premieres tonight at 8/7c on the Disney Channel, shakes all of that up with an inclusive cast that incorporates more people of color. Two roles that were initially played by men are now filled by women, and one lead has same-sex parents. “Diversity is essential,” director Alex Zamm tells TVLine. “It...
‘The Addams Family 2’: How to Watch the Animated Sequel from Home

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Spooky season has officially arrived! If you’re looking for a family-friendly movie to get you in the spirit of Halloween without actually scaring the kids, then you might enjoy “The Addams Family 2.” The animated sequel to the 2019 film was released in theaters and video on demand on Friday, which means audiences can decide between leaving the house or watching comfortably from home. If...
‘Raven’s Home’ Gets Major Casting Change Amid Season 5 Renewal

Disney Channel’s hit spinoff, Raven’s Home, has officially been renewed for a fifth season, but not without a few major changes. Raven Symoné and Isaac Ryan Brown will continue on as Raven Baxter and her son, Booker, respectively. And to the delight of fans, Rondell Sheridan—who played Raven’s father, Victor Baxter, on the original series, That’s So Raven—will reprise his role. According to Deadline, the upcoming season will follow Raven and Booker as they move back to San Francisco to help take care of her dad after a mild heart attack. “Raven now finds herself parenting her parent, raising her young cousin,...
