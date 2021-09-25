‘Stranger Things’ Teaser Introduces Season 4’s Creepy Creel House (VIDEO)

Disney Channel’s hit spinoff, Raven’s Home, has officially been renewed for a fifth season, but not without a few major changes.
Raven Symoné and Isaac Ryan Brown will continue on as Raven Baxter and her son, Booker, respectively. And to the delight of fans, Rondell Sheridan—who played Raven’s father, Victor Baxter, on the original series, That’s So Raven—will reprise his role.
According to Deadline, the upcoming season will follow Raven and Booker as they move back to San Francisco to help take care of her dad after a mild heart attack. “Raven now finds herself parenting her parent, raising her young cousin,...
