NFL

Steelers Podcast: 5 reasons the Steelers and Pittsburgh are better than the Bengals and the ‘Nati

By Behind the Steel Curtain
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend at Heinz Field. Members of Steeler Nation have a long history of hatred and disrespect for the “Bungles” and for some reason has extended to the Queen City. Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄2 Hour. Join BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek for weekly power rankings as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This time it’s a look at Steelers favorites.

