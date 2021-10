Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left Sunday’s loss to the Raiders with a groin injury and didn’t return, but early word was that he avoided a major injury. Nothing has changed on that front and that could clear the path for Watt to be in the lineup against the Bengals in Week Three. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Watt has a chance to play this weekend.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO