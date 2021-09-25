CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Check out how teams ranked in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association polls fared in Week 4

8. Capt. Shreve (4-0) won by forfeit over Southwood. 9. John Curtis (0-1) played St. Augustine Saturday. Others receiving votes: Ruston (3-1) beat Carencro 38-35, Scotlandville (1-2) lost to Karr 48-33, Destrehan (0-0) played Hahnville Saturday, Benton (3-1) lost to Parkway 30-23, East St. John (0-1) lost to Thibodaux 15-14, Parkway (3-1) beat Benton 30-23, Haughton (2-2) lost to C.E. Byrd 38-7, Dutchtown (4-0) beat Abramson Sci 42-0, Rummel beat Calvary 23-14, Lafayette (2-2) lost to Comeaux 31-29.

