Scottish Official Responds to Email Claiming His Homosexuality Caused Church Fire

By Elise Dubravec
newwaysministry.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gay government official in Scotland has responded strongly and civilly on Twitter to to a homophobic email which blamed a recent church fire on his sexuality. Over the summer, St. Simon’s Catholic Church in Glasgow suffered a devastating fire, reported BBC. Afterwards, Kevin Stewart, Scotland’s Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care, received a targeted email. According to The Herald, the email said that God was “confirming his prophetic word” and a “deliverance from homosexuality.”

www.newwaysministry.org

