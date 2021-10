Call of Duty: Warzone has enjoyed one of the biggest battle royale fanbases in the world over the past year-plus, and part of the reason for that is its amazing map. Verdansk is hands down the best map a battle royale game has ever had, but despite that, as the game approaches entering its second year, things need to change in order to keep the game from getting stale. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War had things change up a bit with the arrival of Verdansk ’84, so now that we’re approaching the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, just what’s in store for us with Call of Duty: Warzone this coming season?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO