CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Dutch police discover 11 illegal immigrants aboard yacht, arrest crew

tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Paris — Dutch authorities boarded a yacht in the North Sea with 11 illegal migrants from Albania aboard and detained two Ukrainian skippers on suspicion of people smuggling, police said on Saturday. The yacht was on the way to Britain, according to border police. "Several sailboats operated by people smugglers...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dutch, German police arrest suspects in explosive ATM raids

Police in the Netherlands and Germany have arrested nine suspected members of a gang responsible for a string of robberies targeting ATMs in Germany and for setting up a training center for blowing up cash machines, European Union police agency Europol said Thursday.The makeshift training facility in the central Dutch city of Utrecht helped unmask the gang during an 18-month cross-border investigation, according to Europol. Police in the northern German city of Osnabrueck said they became suspicious when a 29-year-old Dutch man there ordered several ATMs, saying they were for an art project in the Netherlands.Instead, the machines were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Arkansas Online

Ethnicity grounds for police stop, Dutch Rule

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch court ruled Wednesday that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a decision that rights activists immediately vowed to appeal. The decision came in a case brought against the government by two citizens,...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Police#Illegal Migrants#People Smuggling#Rotterdam#Dutch#Ukrainian#Anp
hngn.com

Dutch Police Arrested, Released Former Senior Political Adviser Amid Fears He’s Plotting Against Prime Minister Mark Rutte

Dutch police arrested and released Arnoud Van Doorn, a former senior political adviser for populist Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders, amid suspicions that he could be plotting to attack or kidnap Prime Minister Mark Rutte. According to CNN, Rutte's security detail suspected that Van Doorn is behaving suspiciously that's why...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Texas Border Patrol agents discover stash houses packed with nearly 100 illegal immigrants

Border Patrol agents in Texas discovered two stash houses just a stone’s throw from the U.S.-Mexico border packed with nearly 100 illegal immigrants. Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement agencies discovered the first stash house at a home on Ligarde Street Thursday afternoon. The individuals were from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
IMMIGRATION
San Angelo LIVE!

Smugglers Attempt to Import Dozens of Illegal Immigrants in Tractor-Trailer

SIERRA BLANCA, TX – United States Border Patrol agents conducting traffic check operations at the Interstate 10 immigration checkpoint interdicted a tractor trailer smuggling scheme. On September 16, 2021, agents conducting traffic check operations at the I-10 immigration checkpoint encountered a tractor trailer in the primary inspection lane. A non-intrusive K-9 inspection was performed on the vehicle, yielding a positive alert. The vehicle was then directed to the secondary inspection lane by agents. In the secondary inspection area, agents opened the trailer doors and observed multiple…
SIERRA BLANCA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
washingtonnewsday.com

Joe Anderson’s attempt to have police searches and arrests declared illegal was unsuccessful.

Joe Anderson’s attempt to have police searches and arrests declared illegal was unsuccessful. Joe Anderson’s request for a judicial review of his detention on accusations of bribery and witness intimidation was denied. Following his imprisonment in December 2020, the former Mayor of Liverpool filed legal action against Merseyside Police in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Post

Five arrested after blocking traffic on Golden Gate Bridge in protest supporting immigrant rights, police say

Morning rush-hour traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge came to a stop Thursday as protesters demanding citizenship for undocumented immigrants blocked the San Francisco landmark, police say. Shortly before 7 a.m., the California Highway Patrol started receiving calls about dozens of vehicles jamming the bridge’s three northbound lanes, Officer Andrew...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Times

Illegal immigrants turn to drain pipes to sneak into U.S.

A group of illegal immigrants used a drain pipe Wednesday to sneak into the country in Hidalgo, Texas, according to Border Patrol agents who made the arrest. Agents were tipped to the group after being told people were using the local sewers. “In total, authorities arrested 20 migrants who were...
HIDALGO, TX
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Illegal Gun Loophole Discovered At Jamaican Airports

Since American social media influencer and Youtuber Jayda Cheaves was caught illegally with guns and ammunition in Jamaica, questions have been raised about how exactly an international tourist was allowed to come into the island with unauthorized firearms. Cheaves, and her friend Gregory Wright, on Wednesday, were slapped with a...
WORLD
The Independent

Italian vessel rescues 65 from migrant boat fleeing Libya

An Italian offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued 65 migrants, including women and children, fleeing Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat.The migrant boat was drifting after its engine stopped working and was spotted by the Seabird, an NGO monitoring aircraft flying over the central Mediterranean Those on board were not wearing life vests and were eventually rescued in international waters by the Asso Ventinove supply vessel near the Bouri oilfield following a request to do so from the Seabird. An Associated Press journalist flying with Seabird witnessed the rescue.A Libyan coast guard vessel arrived on the...
WORLD
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING: GRAPHIC Photo – Woman's Gruesome Train Injury

LAREDO, TX – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued an illegal alien with a severe injury as a result of using grain hopper railcars to travel into the United States. During the early morning of September 30, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station acted on a report of a female illegal immigrant suffering from leg injuries by the railroad tracks in south Laredo.  Agents discovered a woman illegally in the United States, later identified as a Guatemalan national, with leg injuries sustained while traveling with relatives on the trains.  Agents quickly requested Emergency Medical…
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

Two men arrested after footage of girl’s drink allegedly being spiked in nightclub posted on social media

Two men have been arrested after a video posted on social media purportedly showed a female nightclubber’s drink being spiked in Bristol.The video, which was recorded in a nightclub in Bristol, appeared to show a man dropping a pill into a woman’s drink while reaching for his own.Avon and Somerset Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.Two 18-year-old men from Gloucestershire have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance a taken into custody, police said.Their statement, which called for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, included advice for anyone who believes their or a friend’s drink has been spiked.“If you believe your drink has been tampered with on a night out, we’d recommend alerting bar or security staff at the venue, reporting the incident to police by calling 101 and seeking immediate medical advice,” the statement said.“The same applies if you’re with someone and believe their drink has been tampered with.”It added: “Adding a substance to someone’s drink without their knowledge or permission is a serious offence, especially if used for the commission of other offences, and could result in serious harm if the person suffers an adverse reaction.”PA
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy