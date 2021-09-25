CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Search continues for suspect in fatal Kan. shooting

 8 days ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting made an arrest and continue asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. On Sept. 17, Lawrence Police, with assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 18-year-old Javier Isidro Romero on a requested charge of first-degree murder in the Wednesday death of 21-year-old Christian Willis in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street, according to police department spokesperson Patrick Compton.

