JACKSONVILLE – Look-ahead Wednesday …. Based on the Jags' current rate of progress, what is your season record projection for the team?. I projected before the season the Jaguars had a chance to win six-to-seven games. I figured they probably would win one of the first three and go forward at about that pace. They did not win one of their first three games. Based on that, I figure now they have a decent chance to win between four or five games for the season … somewhere in there. They were better in Week 3 than in Week 2 and better in Week 2 than in Week 1 – and there's every reason that trend can continue. The next two months still could be tough. The schedule gets rocky in late October and early November. But could an improved Jaguars team look a lot better and string some victories together in the season's final weeks? Yes, I could see that.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO