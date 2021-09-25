CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Stoke consolidate play-off spot with victory over Hull

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtvuL_0c7xwaEG00
Nick Powell wrapped up victory for Stoke (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Stoke consolidated their place in the play-off places with a 2-0 win at home to Hull.

Mario Vrancic and Nick Powell scored goals in either half as the Potters secured their first win in three matches.

They were made to work hard for the victory against an energetic Hull side who tested Stoke inside the opening half hour.

Adam Davies made a good save from Tyler Smith before Lewie Coyle hit the post.

But, once Vrancic broke the deadlock with a clinical finish, it was a match which Stoke always looked like winning.

The Tigers are without a victory since the opening day of the season and have yet to win away.

The game enjoyed an open start with Matt Ingram cutting out a dangerous low cross from Josh Tymon as Jacob Brown prepared to pounce on six minutes.

Davies was out fast to block Tyler Smith’s attempted lob, before Matt Smith fired the rebound wildly over on 11 minutes.

Keane Lewis-Potter headed Coyle’s cross over seconds later as the visitors came into the game.

Coyle hit the post with a 30-yard shot on 14 minutes after the Stoke defence sat back.

Ingram fumbled a long-range Sam Clucas shot on 22 minutes before the rebound was cleared to safety.

Callum Elder made a brilliant last-ditch tackle in the box after Clucas got goal-side on 27 minutes.

Malik Wilks was close to getting on the end of Greg Docherty’s cross three minutes later.

Vrancic put Stoke ahead after he turned two defenders before firing into the roof of the net on 35 minutes.

Vranic curled a 25 yard free-kick wide three minutes later.

Ingram acrobatically beat away a Nick Powell shot after he cut inside before unleashing a shot from the edge of the box on 50 minutes.

Clucas had a shot well blocked three minutes later as Stoke started to increase the pressure.

Powell doubled Stoke’s advantage on 58 minutes after he curled home a 35-yard free-kick.

Ingram may feel he could have done better after he got his hand to the ball.

Lewis-Potter scuffed a shot straight at Davies on 68 minutes.

James Chester was just unable to direct a deep Powell free-kick goalward on 73 minutes.

Callum Elder headed well over from Ryan Longman’s cross on 80 minutes.

Sam Surridge failed to get power behind his shot a minute later, before Coyle blazed over from distance at the other end.

Brown drilled a 20-yard shot wide on 90 minutes after a Stoke counter-attack.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nick Powell fit to return for Stoke as they play host to Hull

Nick Powell is set to return for Stoke when Michael O’Neill’s side host Hull in Saturday’s Championship clash. Midfielder Powell has recovered from a thigh problem and is in line for his first league start in a month. Joe Allen has shaken off a toe concern and should be available...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Bizarre own goal gifts Hull victory over Middlesbrough

Goalkeeper Joe Lumley’s bizarre own goal helped Hull on their way to a 2-0 home win over Middlesbrough. Keane Lewis-Potter’s close-range strike after 81 minutes rebounded off the right post and went into the net off Lumley’s head. Substitute Mallik Wilks added a second in stoppage-time with a twisting run...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Chester
Person
Sam Clucas
Person
Matt Ingram
Person
Greg Docherty
Person
Callum Elder
Person
Ryan Longman
Person
Josh Tymon
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Lewie Coyle
Person
Nick Powell
newschain

Late goals give Stoke victory at Watford

Stoke struck twice late on to see off Watford and reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for a third season in succession. Ashley Fletcher had equalised for the Hornets following Nick Powell’s opener but the Sky Bet Championship side would leave Vicarage Road victorious as Sam Clucas and Josh Tymon struck from distance to seal a 3-1 win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potters#Tigers
SkySports

Super League play-offs 2021: Tony Smith's delight at 'enormous' win for Hull Kingston Rovers

Tony Smith hailed the enormity of Hull Kingston Rovers reaching the Super League semi-finals after his side produced one of the biggest upsets in play-off history. The 19-0 victory over his old club Warrington Wolves takes the Robins to within 80 minutes of a maiden Grand Final, just 12 months after they finished the 2020 season with the wooden spoon.
RUGBY
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dash return to league play with 4-0 victory over Racing Louisville FC

The Houston Dash returned to league play with their largest victory of the season, a 4-0 triumph over Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium earlier today. With the win, the Dash moved up the table into the sixth and final playoff spot with five games left in the regular season.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Independent

Leeds vs Watford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

It has gone somewhat under the radar but Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are yet to win a Premier League game so far this season.The ever-entertaining Yorkshire outfit thrilled neutrals last year in their first top-flight campaign for well over a decade, but have found things more difficult at the start of the 2021/22 season.Meanwhile, Watford’s return to the Premier League has been an indifferent one so far with two wins, one draw and three defeats.Watford have lost just one of their last 10 meetings with Leeds so come into this one with a historical advantage. But Leeds will still be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds secure first win of season as Diego Llorente’s goal sees off Watford

Diego Llorente’s first-half strike secured dominant Leeds a 1-0 win against Watford and their first Premier League victory of the season.The Spain defender marked his return to action after a three-game injury lay-off with his second goal for Leeds following a corner in the 18th minute.Leeds, as usual, created and wasted a hatful of chances, and the full-time whistle at Elland Road was celebrated wildly by home fans in a crowd of 36,261.It was Leeds’ first league win in seven top-flight matches this season, yet it should have been by a much bigger margin.Leeds burst out of the blocks in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank believes Bees are starting to create a buzz in football world

Thomas Frank believes Brentford are making the football world sit up and take notice after the Bees’ fine Premier League start continued with a dramatic victory at West Ham Yoane Wissa scored a stoppage-time winner to send Frank’s side up to seventh in the table with a 2-1 win at the London Stadium on Sunday.Brentford now boast three wins and 12 points from seven matches, with boss Frank revealing his delight at such a robust start to their debut Premier League campaign.“Outside of London, outside of west London, maybe no one in the world knows who we are,” said Frank.“So...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy