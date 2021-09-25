CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Rangers edge to win over Dundee with help of penalty miss

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hs8nx_0c7xvsuJ00
Joe Aribo, left, celebrates after scoring Rangers’ winner (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

A missed penalty from substitute Jason Cummings proved costly for Dundee as Joe Aribo earned Rangers a hard-fought 1-0 victory to keep them a point clear at the top of the cinch Premiership.

After Aribo’s first-half opener, the champions needed Jon McLaughlin’s second-half spot-kick save to keep them in front after the goalkeeper had brought down Paul McMullan.

Dundee manager James McPake was shown a red card at full-time for protesting the decision not to send McLaughlin off.

McPake made one change to the side that lost 2-0 to St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday as Ryan Sweeney replaced Paul McGowan. That meant Leigh Griffiths kept his place in attack despite being charged with “culpable and reckless conduct” on Friday after appearing to kick a flare into the stand housing the Saints fans.

Rangers made two changes to the side that started their 2-0 quarter-final win over Livingston in midweek, with captain James Tavernier and Ianis Hagi replacing Nathan Patterson and Scott Wright.

Dundee – searching for their first league win of the season – made an encouraging start when Paul McMullan surged through the Rangers defence straight from kick-off, but he was eventually closed off by Calvin Bassey on the edge of the box just as he looked set to get a shot away.

The visitors’ first chance came in the eighth minute but Tavernier blazed over after a Bassey cross picked him out at the far post.

Dundee threatened a minute later when McMullan’s corner fell to Griffiths a few yards out but the striker was unable to react quickly enough to direct the ball into the net.

At the other end, Kemar Roofe fired an angled shot on the turn just past the post from 15 yards out.

The hosts almost went ahead in the 14th minute but Jordan McGhee saw his close-range header from Liam Fontaine’s cross grabbed at the second attempt by McLaughlin.

Rangers made the breakthrough in the 17th minute when Tavernier played a pass into Alfredo Morelos, who clipped a lovely ball in behind for Aribo and the midfielder steadied himself before curling a shot beyond Adam Legzdins from 12 yards out.

Dundee tried to respond and Griffiths saw a shot from the edge of the box well saved by McLaughlin. Seconds later, the on-loan Celtic striker had another good chance after being teed up by McGhee but his shot from 16 yards out lacked the power to trouble the goalkeeper.

Legzdins made a good save to stop Rangers doubling their lead in the 33rd minute when he palmed over a Roofe shot from the edge of box.

Dundee were forced into a change in the 39th minute when Griffiths – who was heckled relentlessly by the away support – had to go off injured and was replaced by Cummings.

The visitors went close in the 55th minute when John Lundstram saw a powerful 20-yard strike tipped behind by Legzdins.

Rangers had a major let-off in the 58th minute when McLaughlin brought down McMullan in the box as the Dundee attacker looked certain to score. A penalty was awarded and the goalkeeper controversially escaped with a yellow card before picking himself up to save Cummings’ spot-kick.

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Leigh Griffiths included in the Dundee squad for the visit of Rangers

Leigh Griffiths is in the Dundee squad for the cinch Premiership visit of Rangers. Griffiths was charged by police in relation to an incident involving a pyrotechnic being kicked back into the stand during Dundee’s midweek defeat by St Johnstone. Dundee were missing Charlie Adam (groin) and Ryan Sweeney (concussion)...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Glen Kamara booed by crowd before being sent off as Rangers lose at Sparta

Glen Kamara was routinely booed in a stadium full of schoolchildren and then sent off as Rangers fell to a 1-0 Europa League defeat against Sparta Prague. Kamara was clearly targeted by some of the 10,000 fans six months after being subjected to abuse by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela, which earned the Czech Republic defender a 10-game UEFA ban.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sweeney
Person
Liam Fontaine
Person
James Tavernier
Person
Ianis Hagi
Person
Jordan Mcghee
Person
Nathan Patterson
Person
James Mcpake
Person
Jason Cummings
Person
Alfredo Morelos
Person
Jon Mclaughlin
Person
Leigh Griffiths
Person
Adam Legzdins
Person
Kemar Roofe
fourfourtwo.com

David Moyes has no regrets over penalty call as Mark Noble miss costs West Ham

David Moyes defended his decision to send Mark Noble on for a last-minute penalty after his miss cost West Ham a point against Manchester United. With the Hammers trailing 2-1, club captain Noble, their Mr Reliable from the spot, was summoned from the bench by Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Meslier heroics help Leeds secure penalty shootout win over Fulham

Leeds United beat Fulham 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Fulham had the better chances in the first-half but were unable to get past Illan Meslier. The second-half saw little chances from both sides and the game eventually went to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Super Eagles' Aribo on target as Rangers humble Dundee United

Rangers F.C., Joe Aribo, Dundee United F.C., Dens Park, Nigeria national football team, Nigeria, Dundee F.C., Leon Balogun, Kemar Roofe, James Tavernier. The visitors were able to hold onto the slim lead for the better part of the first half and in the subsequent half to collect three points. Nigerian...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#In The Box#Red Card#Bassey Cross
perrytonherald.com

Wildcats take 51-28 win over Rangers

The formidable Canadian Wildcats came to Ranger Field Friday night, and took home a 51-28 victory. The Rangers played well, but despite only trailing 28-14 at the half, couldn’t overcome the powerful Canadian offense in the second half. Several big plays throughout the game, kept the Rangers in contention at times. Canadian had the ball first, and covered 70 yards in 14 plays to score, helped…
CANADIAN, TX
Tribal Football

Tottenham claim penalty shootout win over stubborn Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur are into the Carabao Cup fourth-round after downing a stubborn Wolves outfit. Spurs went ahead by two gaols in the game, but Wolves showed a terrific attitude to force penalties. The visitors first took the lead through Tanguy Ndombele, who broke into the box and turned defender Wily...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
ESPN

Adeyemi penalties earn Salzburg win over Lille

Teenager Karim Adeyemi scored two penalties to earn RB Salzburg a 2-1 home victory over Lille as the Austrian champions took command of Champions League Group G on Wednesday. The Germany international found the back of the net each side of the interval to put Salzburg on four points from two games, two ahead of Sevilla.
MLS
The Independent

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backs Ivan Toney to get in the England squad

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is “convinced” that Gareth Southgate has his eye on Ivan Toney as a potential future member of the England squad.The 25-year-old was born in Northampton but is eligible to play for Jamaica and St Vincent through his parents’ heritage.Southgate recalled Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Andorra, but Toney has two goals and two assists from the opening six Premier League matches.“If Ivan continues to perform as he’s done so far I think he will definitely be in there,” Frank said.“I think Gareth is already looking at him, and I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Newsday

Rangers rebound with better effort in overtime win over Bruins

Even though it is still the preseason, Gerard Gallant needed to see a better effort from the Rangers Saturday than he saw in New Jersey Friday night, when the Rangers were non-competitive in a 7-1 loss to the Devils. "You're not happy about it,’’ Gallant said Saturday morning of Friday’s...
NHL
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy