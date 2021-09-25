CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romanian PM Citu wins party leadership, prolonging political stalemate

Cover picture for the articleBUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu won the leadership election of his ruling Liberal Party on Saturday, further reducing the chances of reuniting the centrist coalition government which collapsed earlier this month. The fracture of the Liberal-led coalition, which includes the junior partner USR Plus and ethnic Hungarian...

