Sam Nombe earns point for Exeter as Hartlepool’s perfect home record ends

 8 days ago
Sam Nombe struck again for Exeter (Tess Derry/PA) (PA Archive)

Hartlepool dropped their first home points of the season as they were pegged back in a 1-1 draw with Exeter.

Pools’ return to the EFL had seen them win four in a row at Victoria Park – but the Grecians put an end to that.

The visitors, seven games without defeat themselves, gave as good as they got.

Pools started on the front foot and on 12 minutes defender Neill Byrne sent a free header into goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

On 25 minutes, Pools took the lead. Luke Molyneux took a cross-field ball on the right wing, cut inside and curled a low shot around and across Dawson.

But, after Jevani Brown blazed over for the visitors, they levelled on 41 minutes. A cross by the impressive Jake Caprice was nodded in from close range by Sam Nombe.

Pools looked the likelier side to win it in the second-half. Mike Fondop was twice close to connecting in front of goal and Matty Daly had a shot saved.

