Alistair Smith scores twice as Sutton thump 10-man Carlisle

 8 days ago
Donovan Wilson opened the scoring (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Alistair Smith bagged the first brace of his career as Sutton made it three straight home wins with a 4-0 win against 10-man Carlisle.

Donovan Wilson set the hosts on their way when he bundled home the opener after just four minutes.

Matt Gray’s fast starters almost had a second inside 10 minutes when David Ajiboye hit a post.

At the other end, Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis did well to keep out Brennan Dickenson’s snapshot.

But the hosts got a deserved second when Smith’s instinctive effort nestled in the bottom corner in the 38th minute.

Chris Beech’s Cumbrians were lucky not to be three down at the break when Joe Kizzi’s header was cleared off the line.

Bouzanis produced a fine save to keep out Jon Mellish and Magnus Norman pulled off a superb stop to keep out captain Craig Eastmond, before Smith put the game to bed with 20 minutes to go with a well-taken left-footed strike.

Shortly afterwards, Manasse Mampala, who had earlier been booked, was sent off for a reckless challenge on Kizzi.

And the dangerous Ajiboye got his reward as he added gloss to the scoreline with eight minutes to go.

Sutton United look to bounce back as they return home to Gander Green Lane to face Carlisle United in their latest EFL League Two fixture on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Army saw their two-match winning streak stopped with a 2-0 defeat at Exeter City, but still sit 18th in the latest league table. Carlisle drew 2-2 with Scunthorpe United last Saturday and are four places above their hosts.
Delighted Sutton boss Matt Gray felt his side’s thumping win against helpless Carlisle had “been coming”. It was a dominant performance as the hosts made it three straight home league wins and four in all competitions. Donovan Wilson opened the scoring before two fine Alistair Smith strikes. David Ajiboye added...
