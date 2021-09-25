CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ben Garrity gets the only goal as Port Vale continue climb up League Two table

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFhiE_0c7xunm700
Ben Garrity scored Port Vale’s winner at Scunthorpe (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Port Vale’s climb up the League Two table continued with a hard-fought 1-0 success at Scunthorpe

Midfielder Ben Garrity got the game’s only goal – his third in as many matches – a minute before the break, striding into the box to fire low into the bottom corner after good work by skipper Tom Conlon.

Vale had always looked the likelier team to take the lead after forcing home keeper Rory Watson into a couple of smart first-half saves.

The Iron stopper did well to divert the ball wide with his feet when David Worrall drove in a shot from an angle and, in the 28th minute, flew across his line to push away a Conlon free-kick from 20 yards out.

Defender George Taft had a header easily saved by Lucas Covolan in a rare Iron attack, following which the visitors broke upfield and Conlon played in Garrity for what proved to be the winner.

Vale, despite being on the back foot for large spells after the break, did enough to keep the hosts at bay, although Covolan denied Alfie Beestin and Conlon headed clear on the line when a shot from Emmanuel Onariase had bounced over the keeper.

Jamie Proctor could have made the final stages more comfortable for the Valiants, but blasted a good opening wide after working himself space.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Port Vale maintain impressive home form to beat Harrogate

In-form Port Vale secured a 2-0 home win against 10-man Harrogate. The hosts have lost just one of their last seven Sky Bet League Two outings following this victory at Vale Park. Goals from David Worrall and former Manchester United forward James Wilson did the damage. Vale burst out of...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Conlon
Person
Jamie Proctor
Person
David Worrall
Person
George Taft
Person
Alfie Beestin
SkySports

League Two highlights and round-up: Forest Green stay top despite draw; Port Vale win

Ben Garrity fired Port Vale into the thick of the Sky Bet League Two promotion race on a day when none of the top six managed to win. Vale, who started the day in seventh place, had climbed into fourth by the final whistle courtesy of midfielder Garrity's 44th-minute strike in a 1-0 win over Scunthorpe, who slipped to within goal difference of the foot of the table as a result.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Osimhen scores again as Napoli climb to the top of Serie A table

The Super Eagles opened the scoring as the Parthenopeans stretched their perfect league start with a comfortable home win. Victor Osimhen continued his fine goalscoring run with his fourth Serie A goal of the season in Napoli’s 2-0 victory over Cagliari on Sunday. After his brace against Sampdoria on Thursday,...
SOCCER
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland duo Carl Winchester and Ron-Thorben Hoffmann named in League One team of the week as Charlton Athletic striker confident Addicks will climb the table

Lee Johnson’s side will be looking to make it six home wins on the spin to start the season after a hard-fought victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday. The Black Cats were made to work hard for their win against Ian Evatt’s Bolton side but we able to take all three points thanks to Carl Winchester’s close finish in the first half.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron
The Independent

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
UEFA
Taylor Daily Press

Zolt Waregem saves a point in his neighbor’s match against KV Kortrijk after two goals in four minutes | Jupiler Pro League

Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk faced not only two neighbors, but also rivals. KVK coach Luka Elsner had to baffle things, because he only had one defender available for the West Flemish derby. Radovanovic and Rojo are suspended, while Derek is injured. Only Trent Sainsbury’s shot. Due to the many absentees, Vandendrichi was pushed back one row. Francky Dury started surprisingly with Frank Boya in the center of defence. It promised to be a tough match, because both fans made their voices heard well before the match started.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Champions League round-up: West Ham flop Sebastien Haller eclipses Didier Drogba and Erling Haaland by scoring five goals in first two games as Ajax beat Besiktas, while Inter Milan are held by Shakhtar Donetsk

Sebastien Haller became the first player to score five goals in his first two Champions League appearances as Ajax beat Besiktas 2-0. The former West Ham striker followed his four-goal salvo against Sporting by netting the second goal on Tuesday night. The previous best of four goals had been achieved...
UEFA
BBC

Port Vale: Club launch investigation into reports of player abuse

Port Vale are investigating reports that an abusive message was sent to Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux. It came after the League Two clash between the sides at Vale Park on Saturday which the hosts won 3-2. "We are aware of an abusive message sent privately to a Leyton Orient...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Darrell Clarke in celebratory mood as Port Vale snatch last-gasp victory

Darrell Clarke apologised to opposing manager Kenny Jackett for his celebrations after Port Vale produced a spectacular turnaround to beat Leyton Orient. An injury-time equaliser and winner – after Orient had taken an 86th-minute lead through Tom James – snatched the points for Vale but Clarke said he felt his side were ‘dominant’ and praised the response from his players, especially those who came off the bench.
SPORTS
theosceola.com

Olsson scores two goals as Krikorian picks up 300th win at FSU

The No. 1 Florida State soccer team (11-0) won its 14th straight ACC game, 10th straight road game and 21st straight regular-season game with a 4-1 win over Clemson (7-4). It also marked coach Mark Krikorian’s 300th win at Florida State. The Garnet and Gold have also gone without a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Wolves vs Newcastle confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Wolves remain without a Premier League home win as they welcome Newcastle United to Molineux.Bruno Lage’s side secured a 1-0 victory against Southampton last weekend thanks to a goal from Raul Jimenez, the striker’s first since his recovery from a life-threatening head injury.Opponents Newcastle do not have a league win of any kind, and are expected to again be without Jamaal Lascelles.In a week that brought further discussion about the club’s off-field future, Steve Bruce will be keen for his squad to begin to pick things up on the pitch as ever-persistent rumours over his own role continue to circulate.Here’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea leave it late but take over at the top of the table

Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell’s late strikes sent Chelsea top of the Premier League as the Blues dispatched 10-man Southampton 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.James Ward-Prowse scored a penalty only to be sent off for a late, lunging tackle on Jorginho, opening the door for Werner and Chilwell to send the Blues back to winning ways.Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton teed up the chance for Chelsea to climb to the league’s summit, and after a testing and at times tetchy afternoon, Thomas Tuchel’s men obliged.Trevoh Chalobah’s header had the home side in the box seat, until Chilwell upended former Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy