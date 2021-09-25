Ben Garrity gets the only goal as Port Vale continue climb up League Two table

Ben Garrity scored Port Vale’s winner at Scunthorpe (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Port Vale’s climb up the League Two table continued with a hard-fought 1-0 success at Scunthorpe

Midfielder Ben Garrity got the game’s only goal – his third in as many matches – a minute before the break, striding into the box to fire low into the bottom corner after good work by skipper Tom Conlon.

Vale had always looked the likelier team to take the lead after forcing home keeper Rory Watson into a couple of smart first-half saves.

The Iron stopper did well to divert the ball wide with his feet when David Worrall drove in a shot from an angle and, in the 28th minute, flew across his line to push away a Conlon free-kick from 20 yards out.

Defender George Taft had a header easily saved by Lucas Covolan in a rare Iron attack, following which the visitors broke upfield and Conlon played in Garrity for what proved to be the winner.

Vale, despite being on the back foot for large spells after the break, did enough to keep the hosts at bay, although Covolan denied Alfie Beestin and Conlon headed clear on the line when a shot from Emmanuel Onariase had bounced over the keeper.

Jamie Proctor could have made the final stages more comfortable for the Valiants, but blasted a good opening wide after working himself space.