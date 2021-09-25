CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Wigan stay top of League One after beating Cheltenham

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bACSK_0c7xuiMU00
Callum Lang struck for Wigan (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

A goal in either half from Callum Lang and Charlie Wyke saw Wigan cement their position on top of Sky Bet League One with a convincing 2-0 victory over Cheltenham.

Wigan went into the lead inside eight minutes, when Wyke took delivery of a long ball from Max Power before laying it across to Lang, who finished well.

It should have been 2-0 when Lang raced clean through off Will Keane, but this time Cheltenham goalkeeper Scott Flinders was out in a flash to smother.

Lang couldn’t make the most of another half-chance as Wigan really turned the screw, with Tom Naylor seeing a 20-yard rocket whistle just over the top.

The only downside for Latics boss Leam Richardson at half-time would have been his side’s undoubted superiority hadn’t been reflected by more goals.

But that was put right within a minute of the restart, when Wyke fired home into the top left-hand corner.

Skipper Tendayi Darikwa saw a rasping drive well saved, before he sent in a cross that was headed wide by Keane.

It was almost 3-0 in the final quarter when Power’s deep free-kick was nodded on by Naylor – only to be tipped round the post by the overworked Flinders.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sunderland pegged back by Fleetwood as Wigan move top of League One

Sunderland surrendered their lead in Sky Bet League One as hosts Fleetwood hit back from two goals down to claim a dramatic late point at Highbury. Lee Johnson’s men looked to be coasting to a fourth straight league win after Ross Stewart’s early strike and an Aiden McGeady penalty on 76 minutes.
SOCCER
newschain

More to come from table-topping Wigan, says boss Leam Richardson

Wigan boss Leam Richardson insists it is too early to get carried away after Wigan went top of League One with a 4-1 win at Accrington. The visitors took the lead after only seven minutes when Jack Whatmough blasted the ball home following a James McClean corner and were two up in the 18th minute, Will Keane heading home Max Power’s cross.
SOCCER
newschain

Queen’s Park stay top after edging past Peterhead

Scottish League One leaders Queen’s Park were given a scare by Peterhead but a late Jack Thomson goal managed to seal a 3-2 win for the Spiders. Tom Robson opened the scoring for Queen’s Park in the fifth minute with a low effort. Two quick goals in the second half...
SOCCER
SkySports

League One highlights and round-up: Sunderland held; Wigan go top

Sunderland surrendered their lead in Sky Bet League One as hosts Fleetwood hit back from two goals down to claim a dramatic late point at Highbury. Lee Johnson's men looked to be coasting to a fourth straight league win after Ross Stewart's early strike and an Aiden McGeady penalty on 76 minutes.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tendayi Darikwa
Person
Charlie Wyke
Person
Callum Lang
Person
Tom Naylor
Person
Leam Richardson
Person
Will Keane
newschain

Chesterfield top of National League after win over Yeovil

Chesterfield moved top of the National League as they extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-0 win at Yeovil. The home side thought they had taken a 16th-minute lead when Josh Staunton steered home only for referee Daniel Lamport to rule it out for a foul on keeper Scott Loach, and their disappointment was compounded within three minutes.
SOCCER
newschain

Wigan go top with thumping win at Accrington

Charlie Wyke scored twice as Wigan went top of League One with a thumping 4-1 victory at Accrington. Stanley threatened early on with a Colby Bishop header which was off target, but from then the Latics dominated. They took the lead after seven minutes. Callum Lang’s strike was saved by...
SOCCER
newschain

Thelo Aasgaard ruled out of Wigan’s clash with Cheltenham

Wigan boss Leam Richardson is without star midfielder Thelo Aasgaard for his side’s League One clash with Cheltenham. Aasgaard was ruled out of the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Sunderland due to a knee injury which is set to keep him on the sidelines for four weeks. Richardson sought plenty...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League One#Latics#Power
newschain

Bournemouth go top after beating Cardiff

Bournemouth climbed to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with a 1-0 victory over Cardiff. Philip Billing ensured the dominant Cherries took all three points away from Wales with a strike from the edge of the 18-yard box. The triumph saw Scott Parker’s men leapfrog his former side...
SOCCER
newschain

Lee Johnson says Sunderland ‘nowhere near peaking’ after polished win at Wigan

Lee Johnson insists his Sunderland side ‘haven’t peaked, nowhere near’ after seeing them book their place in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 victory at Wigan. The clash pitted the top two in Sky Bet League One against each other, but a total of 17 changes – eight to Sunderland, nine to Wigan – showed where the contest lay on the respective list of priorities.
SOCCER
SkySports

Ben Flower: Ex-Wigan Warriors and Wales prop retires from rugby league

Former Wigan and Wales forward Ben Flower has announced his retirement, aged 33. The Cardiff-born prop won 17 caps, captained his country against England in 2009 and played for Wales in the 2011 Four Nations and 2013 World Cup. Flower made 222 Super League appearances, 168 of them with Wigan,...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Sunderland Echo

Why Wigan boss Leam Richardson is staying positive despite Sunderland defeat as Manchester United youngsters make statement

Goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien saw the Black Cats progress at the DW Stadium after both sides made wholesale changes. With Sunderland now preparing for Saturday’s game against Bolton – here are some of the latest SAFC-related stories:. Richardson takes the positives. Despite the result, Wigan boss Leam...
PREMIER LEAGUE
seriousaboutrl.com

League Latest: Wakefield, Wigan and Leeds to sell more key men, Super League chairman slams rival, uncertain future for Hull man & union coach makes surprise Super League move

League Latest – keeping you up to date with the latest news from the world of rugby league. Here are some of the headline-grabbing stories from the last 24 hours. Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson has addressed Ben McNamara’s future, the Hull Daily Mail has reported. Catalans invite former...
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy