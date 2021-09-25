CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Late Josh Davison equaliser earns Charlton a point against Portsmouth

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43v4ZV_0c7xuLFt00
Charltonc’s Josh Davison celebrates his late equaliser (PA) (PA Wire)

Charlton grabbed a late equaliser through young striker Josh Davison as the Sky Bet League One points were shared in an enthralling 2-2 draw with Portsmouth at The Valley.

The visitors struck first in the sixth minute, Ronan Curtis curling an effort over the head of Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivary and into the top corner from 25 yards.

Portsmouth nearly doubled their lead in the 20th minute, John Marquis rounding Jason Pearce before firing his effort wide.

It took just two second-half minutes for Charlton to draw level, Sean Clare rifling home after a clever free-kick routine allowed him to find space inside the Pompey box.

Charlton pushed for their first lead of the afternoon but it was Portsmouth who got the next goal in the 72nd minute when Marcus Harness fired into the bottom corner from 12 yards out.

Just when it seemed that it would be another defeat for Charlton, two late substitutes combined to draw them level in the 88th minute. Corey Blackett-Taylor crossed for Davison to tap home and cue scenes of joy, and relief, in south-east London.

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Matty Phillips earns West Brom a point at Preston

Preston and West Brom held each other to their third consecutive Championship draw as they battled out a 1-1 stalemate at Deepdale. Valerien Ismael’s visitors created the better chances as they bid to remain in the early running for promotion – but the visitors scrapped out an important point for under-pressure boss Frankie McAvoy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

St Mirren leave it late to grab a point at Hibs

A late equaliser from St Mirren captain Joe Shaughnessy left Hibernian frustrated at the end of an entertaining second half at Easter Road. The hosts struggled to impose themselves in the first half and trailed at the break to Eamonn Brophy’s opener. Hibs improved after the interval and looked to...
SOCCER
newschain

Sean Raggett snatches Portsmouth a point against Plymouth

Sean Raggett scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to snatch Portsmouth a point in a 2-2 draw at home to Plymouth and deny the Pilgrims the chance to go top. Defender Raggett pounced from close range after Plymouth striker Ryan Hardie had scored twice to cancel out Lee Brown’s early opener.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
Person
Marcus Harness
Person
Sean Clare
Person
Jason Pearce
Person
Josh Davison
Person
Ronan Curtis
Person
John Marquis
newschain

Conor Washington doubtful before Charlton clash with Portsmouth

Striker Conor Washington could be an injury doubt ahead of Charlton’s clash with Portsmouth. The forward sustained a kick to his ankle and was taken off just after half-time during the Addicks’ midweek game against Gillingham. Charlton manager Nigel Adkins may tinker with his starting line-up again after making seven...
SPORTS
newschain

Torquay leave it late to battle back for point at Chesterfield

Two late goals from Armani Little and Tom Lapslie helped Torquay to a 2-2 draw at Chesterfield to knock the Spireites off the top of the National League. The home side looked to have secured both points courtesy of two second-half goals from striker Kabongo Tshimanga but they were undone in stoppage time.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portsmouth
newschain

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe upbeat despite late draw at Portsmouth

Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe was not too despondent despite seeing his side concede a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 2-2 at Portsmouth. The Pilgrims looked to be heading to the top of Sky Bet League One after Ryan Hardie had scored twice to cancel out Lee Brown’s early goal. But defender...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Liverpool and Brentford share the spoils after SIX-goal thriller in west London, with Yoan Wissa netting late equaliser after Curtis Jones stunner and Mo Salah's 100th Premier League goal for Reds

Liverpool could take advantage of other results this weekend and go three points clear at the top of the Premier League, should they defeat Brentford. Thomas Frank's side picked up a big victory at home in their first game of the season against Arsenal and they are aiming to cause an even bigger upset in Saturday's late kick-off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
abc7ny.com

Patryk Klimala scores late as Red Bulls earn draw with NYCFC

Patryk Klimala converted a penalty kick in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw for the New York Red Bulls against the visiting New York City FC on Wednesday. New York was assessed the penalty kick after video review confirmed City defender Maxime Chanot got...
MLS
chatsports.com

Patrick Vieira admits Neal Maupay's last-gasp Brighton equaliser is 'difficult to accept' but insists Crystal Palace 'deserve to have more points' and are getting stronger under him

Patrick Vieira insisted the wins will come for Crystal Palace but admitted his players were incredibly despite their performance in the 1-1 draw against Brighton. Neal Maupay scored a 95th-minute equaliser with effectively the last kick of the game to earn a point for the visitors, and deny Palace the three points their performance arguably deserved.
PREMIER LEAGUE
dailyegyptian.com

Saluki soccer scores late, loses against Redbirds

The Southern Illinois University Women’s Soccer team (0-9-1, 0-2 MVC) traveled to Normal to take on the Redbirds (3-8, 1-1 MVC) on Saturday afternoon. Illinois State won the match 2-1. The Salukis were outshot on the day by a 24-13 margin, with only three of those shots being on goal....
ILLINOIS STATE
fourfourtwo.com

Cowdenbeath hit back to snatch late point at Edinburgh

Kris Renton’s late equaliser rescued Cowdenbeath a point in a 1-1 draw at Scottish League Two rivals Edinburgh. Former Norwich and Alloa forward Renton struck from close range in the 83rd minute after Danny Handling’s early far-post header had given Edinburgh a half-time lead. Both sides missed chances in either...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy