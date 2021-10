Friday's episode of The View depicted a wild situation for two of the co-hosts in particular. During the live show, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were asked to leave the set. Co-host Joy Behar later announced that they had both tested positive for COVID-19 and, thus, had to leave the set before they were due to interview Vice President Kamala Harris (the interview was subsequently conducted over video chat). Days later, on Monday's episode of The View, the show revealed that Hostin and Navarro's results were false positives, as Entertainment Weekly noted.

